News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Records 14 COVID Deaths

Assam registered fourteen more coronavirus related deaths today. The death toll now stands at 274. Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 14 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

02. INC To Take Stand On Govt’s Key Ordinances

Assam’s MP Gaurav Gogoi is one of the five-member committee formed by the Indian National Congress (INC) formed to discuss and formulate the party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the central government, a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

03. AGP General Council Stayed By Court

In a major turn of events, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Kendriya Sadharan Parishad (general council) meeting will not be held on Thursday. This order was issued by the Court of Civil Judge No.3 in Kamrup (M) today after a petition was filed by AGP members Jiten Deka, Hemen Lahkar, and Girin Talukdar versus Asom Gana Parishad.

04. Body Formed To Monitor Tarun Gogoi’s Health: Himanta

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed a committee that has been constituted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to monitor the health status of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. The minister announced the decision on Twitter and said, “A committee under the chairmanship of Dr Jogesh Sarma, head of Pulmonary Medicine Department of GMCH has been constituted to monitor the health status of Sri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam”.

05. Assam Cricket Association To Hold AGM Tomorrow

The annual general meeting of the general body of the Assam Cricket Association under the new Constitution will be held on Thursday, an official statement informed. The meeting will be conducted on the premises of ACA at Barsapara in Guwahati at 2 pm.

06. Assam: Reshuffle Of Police Officers

The Assam Home (A) department on Wednesday has announced the reshuffle of Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh and Baksa. An official release stated, Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Baksa is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh with effect from date of taking over charge vice Sreejith T, IPS released for Central Deputation.

07. Former CM Tarun Gogoi Admitted To GMCH

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to the GMCH on Wednesday evening after he was tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier today, Gogoi took to twitter and announced that he has contracted the virus.

08. India Taekwondo To Host First Online Championship

India Taekwondo on Wednesday announced it will conduct the country’s first-ever online national Taekwondo Poomsae Championship from September 28 to October 4. The tournament is supported by the World Taekwondo.

09. Andhra: Congress Leader Dies By Suicide Over Covid Worries

Congress Leader Sirigirireddy Gangi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train after testing positive for Covid-19. Reddy, 55, was Congress vice-president from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. He was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Proddutur town.

10. Nearly 1000 Teachers Complete Training Courses Through SWAYAM Portal

Making use of the SWAYAM initiative, a total of 961 candidates have been certified for the training courses offered by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Wednesday.

11. Oxford Vaccine: Phase II Human Trial Begins In Pune

The Phase II clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, being manufactured by the city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), began at a medical college and hospital here on Wednesday, reported PTI. Two male volunteers were administered the vaccine at Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Medical College and Hospital and the trial began around 1 pm, a senior office-bearer of the hospital said to the news agency.

12. RAT Must for ALA Staff before Session Starts on Aug 31

The Assam Legislative Assembly has instructed all the officers, staff including Grade IV employees to get themselves tested with Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 ahead of the Assembly session to be held from August 31. The health department has organized the test on August 28 and 29 from 11 AM onwards in the Conference Hall of the GNB Bhawan of Assam Legislative Assembly.

13. Govt Needs To Spend More, Not Lend More”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi On Wednesday took a dig at the BJP government over the state of economy of the country. He said that it needs to give money to the poor in order to restart the economy through consumption.“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months. Govt needs to spend more, not lend more,” said Gandhi.

14. New Epidemic LSD Hits Cattle of Assam

The new epidemic Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has hit the cattle of Assam and experts have said that it is very important to create awareness among the farmers and awake the state government. Experts have also requested to buy goat pox vaccines from other states which is the only way to stop this epidemic.

15. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 32 Lakhs

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said. The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 more fatalities. There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 21.86 percent of the total 32,34,474 cases, the ministry said.