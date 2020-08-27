News Breakfast @6

01. Arunachal Wants Placed Under Sixth Schedule

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday resolved to persuade the Centre to include the frontier state in the Sixth Schedule of Constitution and amend Article 371(H) to protect the rights of its indigenous population, PTI reported.

02. Gaurav Gogoi Appointed Deputy Leader In LS

Indian National Congress (INC) president Sonia Gandhi appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. The opposition party did not have a deputy leader in the Lok Sabha till now. Gogoi hails from Assam, where Assembly polls are due early next year. The MP from the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency was the party’s whip in the House till now and has been elevated.

03. SC Verdict On UGC Final-Year Exams Today

The advocate fighting the case against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines on final year examinations, claimed today that the Supreme Court of India will deliver the final verdict on the petitions on Friday. The final judgement on the hearing will be declared today at 10.30 am

04. States Urged To Keep COVID Mortality Below 1%

Interacting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of nine States and one UT, the cabinet secretary urged them to proactively limit COVID transmission and keep the mortality below 1%.

05. New Air Defence Command To Come Up Soon

The Department of Military Affairs is accelerating the operations of restructuring the armed forces as the new air defence command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) which may come up at Prayagraj around the second week of October this year, a news agency report stated.

06. Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Thursday at the administrative staff college in Khanapara, Guwahati.

07. Key Changes In HS Commerce Stream

In a major development, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has modified the curriculum of higher secondary commerce stream. AHSEC has stated these changes will be effective from the higher secondary first year batch starting from 2020-21 onwards.

08. Sub Classification Of SC/ST Constitutional

“A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday observed that there can be sub-classifications within scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) for granting them reservations; it disagreed with another Supreme Court verdict on the subject delivered in 2005”, a Livemint report said.

09. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar Tests Covid +ve

Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Gurjar has urged people who came in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

10. Hyderabad: Covid Prisoners Escape From Hospital

Four under-trial prisoners who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad have allegedly escaped during the wee hours on Thursday. According to the police, the prisoners were admitted to Gandhi Hospital after they developed Covid-19 symptoms and later tested positive.

11. SC Rejects Muharram Processions Plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country and said the decision to allow the procession will lead to the target of one particular community for spreading the coronavirus.

12. Ghy: Ropeway Ops To Remain Suspended

The Guwahtai ropeway services will be suspended for four more days, the Guwahati Metroppolitan Devlopment Authority informed today.Within two days of the official launch of the Guwahati ropeway, operations were suspended on Wednesday due to technical glitches. The GMDA reported the ropeway motor is under repair. The motor is said to be of worth few lakh rupees.

13. Christchurch Mosque Shooter Jailed Until Death

The white supremacist, who mercilessly and in cold blood killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand last March, was given the punishment of life imprisonment without parole by the court. The sentence means that the Australian “terrorist” Brenton Tarrant (29) would spend his life in jail without getting any chance to step out of it before the completion of the sentence.

14. Mobile App For NCC Cadets Launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) mobile training app which is aimed at conducting online training of cadet as their usual training had to be suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

15. Assam Reports Four COVID Deaths

In a latest update, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the demise of four coronavirus patients today.The death toll of the state has now mounted to 278.