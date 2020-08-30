News Breakfast @ 6

1. Heavy Rainfall Kills 8 In Madhya Pradesh

Incessant rainfall has led to the death of 8 people so far in Madhya Pradesh, as per PTI reports.

2. Nagaon: Inter-Faction Clash Leads To Firing

A serious clash between two groups led to a person being shot at in Dhing today.

3. PM Modi Recalls Sacrifice Of Imam Hussain (AS)

PM Modi today recalled the sacrifice and values of Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion of Muharram.

4. “Tibetan Buddhism Should Adapt To Chinese Conditions”

China must take steps towards infusing patriotism into the hearts of every youth of Tibet. Moreover, Tibetan Buddhism has to adapt itself to socialism and Chinese conditions. This was said by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, as per a PTI report.

5. India Withdraws From Kavkaz 2020 Military Exercise

The Defence Ministry on Saturday has said that India will not be sending its contingent to the multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020 next month in Russia citing difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic.

6. Meghalaya To Reopen 3 Tourist Spots

Meghalaya is all set to reopen three tourist spots from September 1,2020. However, only local tourists will be able to visit these places.

7. “Congress-AIUDF Alliance To Benefit BJP”

Chandra Mohan Patowary also reacted to the Congress-AIUDF alliance for the upcoming elections. Mincing no word, he said that the alliance would benefit BJP.

8. New Children Covid Hospital Inaugurated At MMCH

Assam Health and Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Sunday inaugurated a new children’s Covid hospital at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

9. Assam Assembly Session to Commence from Tomorrow

The monsoon session of the Assam Assembly will commence from August 31 with COVID-19 protocols with only 50% attendees.

10. CBI Summons Rhea Chakraborty For Third Day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI on Sunday for the third consecutive day in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She is accused of abetment to suicide in the case.

11. Arunachal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3,877

Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 taking the state’s tally to 3,877, informed health official.

12. Lahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah Tests COVID-19+

Lahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Baruah came out positive in the Rapid Antigen Test conducted at Assam Assembly ahead of the assembly session to be started on August 31.

13. India Sets New Global Record with 78,761 COVID Cases

India on Sunday recorded 78,761 cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. This pushed the nationwide tally to 3,542,733.

14. Reliance Industries Buy’s Future Group for Rs. 24,713 Cr

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Saturday announced the acquisition of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore to bolster its fast-growing retail business, reported India Today.

15. Nagaland: Security Forces Nab Arms Dealer

Security forces have apprehended one arms dealer near Lilen village in Peren district at Nagaland on Sunday, said Eastern Command, Indian Army.