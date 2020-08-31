News Breakfast @ 6

1. 3702 Assam Police Personnel Infected By COVID-19

Assam Police personnel have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. So far, 3702 of them have been infected. The force has also lost 16 members in its fight.

2. Tarun Gogoi Recovering From COVID-19

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, who was recently infected with COVID-19, is recovering at GMCH. This was informed by Gogoi himself. He also thanked Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for paying him a visit.

3. Explosions Hit Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Three people were killed in two separate explosions in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai today, Reuters reported.

4. Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He was 84.

5. 7-Day State Mourning Announced For Late Pranab Mukherjee

As a mark of respect to Late Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away today, a seven-day state mourning has been announced by the government. A government statement read, “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive.”

6. Assam Teachers Don’t Have To Join From Sept 1

The teachers in the state don’t have to resume going to schools and colleges from September 1. Instead, they have to go from September 21.

7. “Govt Shouldn’t Spend On Namghar, Mosque” – Hiren Gohain

The government should spend on the state’s health infrastructure instead of places of worship including Namghar and Mosque. This was suggested today by the renowned litterateur and social scientist Hiren Gohain at a press meet.

8. SEBA Reduces Syllabus By 30%

SEBA had decided to reduce the syllabus of the 2021 matriculation candidates by 30%. This was today informed by SEBA Chairman, Ramesh Chandra Jain.

9. Ex AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Arrested By ED

Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case related to the Delhi riots which took place on February 24-25 this year.

10. BJP Female Panchayat President Attacked

The situation at Pathsala is tense following the tearing of clothes of the female President of the Dumuriya Panchayat. As per sources, the people under the said Panchayat, angered at the alleged PMAY corruption, rose in protest and reportedly tore some clothes of the President before putting a garland of sandals around her neck.

11. Over 300 Vehicles Stranded In J&K Highway

Landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway leaving over 300 vehicles stranded at several places in Ramban district on Monday, officials were quoted saying to PTI.

12. International Flights Ban Extended Till Sept 30

The suspension of international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday in an official statement.

13. Defamation Case Against MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar

A defamation suit has been filed against Assam’s Sarukhetri Barpeta Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

14. Prashant Bhushan Fined Re 1 For Contempt Of Court

Acitivist-Lawyer Prashant Bhushan was imposed a fine of Re 1 on Monday by the Supreme court for the criminal contempt of court case levied against him.

15. Amit Shah Discharged After Post Covid Care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged on Monday morning, days after he was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on August 18 for post-Covid care.