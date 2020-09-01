News Breakfast @6

01. COVID-19 Tally In India Climbs To 36,91,166

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 36,91,166, while recoveries surged to 28,39,882 on Tuesday pushing the recovery rate to 76.94 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities.

02. Assam Reports 9 More COVID Deaths, 2,684 New Cases

The COVID-19 caseload of Assam went up to 1,11,724 after 2,684 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday, while nine more people succumbed to coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 315, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

03. 196 Candidates Qualify UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam result on Tuesday evening with a total of 196 candidates qualifying the exam conducted in September 2019 followed by the interviews held by the Services Selection Boards (SSB) of Ministry of Defence.

04. Assembly Session Begins In Mizoram

A three-day assembly session began in Mizoram on Tuesday. According to different news outlets, Mizoram State Legislative Assembly today passed the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of the Spread of COVID-19) Bill, 2020.

05. Assam Declares War Against Drugs: DGP

Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said the police force has progressed in curbing the menace of drug smuggling in Assam and have “declared a Jihad (war) against it”.

06. Assam: Over Rs 730 Cr Spent On COVID-19 Management

The Assam government during the four-day autumn session of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday said it has spent more than Rs 730 crore for various expenses related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, a PTI report stated.

07. COVID-19: Hong Kong Starts Mass Testing

Amidst boycott calls, Hong Kong started mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday to break the chain of the 3rd outbreak of the pandemic in the city. However, the testing is voluntary.

08. Indian Astronomers Discover New Star Galaxy

As a landmark achievement in Space missions, Indian astronomers have discovered one of the farthest Star galaxies in the universe, an official statement said. The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of Astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune.

09. Bengaluru Violence: SDPI Offices Raided

Searches were carried out at three offices of the Social Democratic Party of India here by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday in connection with the case relating to the Bengaluru violence, police said in a PTI report.

10. India Recorded 381 Suicides Everyday In 2019

According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) an average of 381 suicides occurred daily in India in 2019. A total 1.39 lakh deaths were recorded over the year with an increase of 3.4%

11. IPL: 13 CSK Members Test COVID –VE

All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) team have tested negative for coronavirus, CEO K.S. Viswanathan was quoted saying to PTI on Tuesday. India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine, the report said.

12. Rajiv Kumar Appointed Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India, an official statement said. Kumar joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

13. BJP And Congress Workers Beat Each Other Up

Workers and supporters of Congress and BJP got engaged in a physical confrontation today at Kawaimari in Samaguri. The hand-to-hand fighting that began over the decision to offer a certain woman a chair at the village meeting of Kawaimari Village Panchayat led to damage being caused to different kinds of furniture placed there.

14. Meghalaya Violates Unlock 4 Guidelines, Govt Defends

The state of Meghalaya finds itself on a somewhat sticky wicket over its decision to close all its five entry points for the first week of every month starting from September till November. The Central government is reportedly peeved with the Meghalaya government as the said decision stands in violation of the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 29.

15. Iconic Meenakshi Temple Opened For Public

The world-famous Meenakshi Amman Temple of Madurai in Tamil Nadu opened today for the public amidst restrictions after it was closed down for public on March 20. The temple was opened along with other temples in the state today.