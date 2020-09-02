News Breakfast @6

01. Global Innovation Index: India Ranks 48th

India has joined the group of top 50 countries in the global innovation index for the first time, moving up four places to the 48th rank and keeping the top position among the nations in central and southern Asia, a PTI report stated.

02. Assam: 8 More Succumb To COVID

Assam recorded eight more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 323.

03. Assam: Best Performing Schools To Be Awarded

The Governor of Assam will be conferring awards to the best performing TEN schools for felicitation on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5, an official statement of the Assam Secondary Education Department said.

04. Leopard Caged In Maligaon

A leopard that was on the prowl in and around Maligaon’s Adingiri area in Guwahati was finally caged on Wednesday. The forest department had placed a cage in the Adingiri area a few days ago to trap the leopard, after a six-year-old boy was killed by the leopard here on August 21.

05. Indian Flights To Operate With 60% Capacity

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60%, according to an official statement. The official data of the central government has revealed that the average occupancy rate in domestic flights since May 25 has been around 50-60% only.

06. Arunachal: Central Team Visits Flood-Hit Areas

A team from the central government visited the flood-affected areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, officials were quoted saying on Wednesday to PTI. A seven-member team accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on inspected the flood-affected Namsing circle in Mebo area of the district.

07. 54% COVID-19 Cases In 18-44 Age Group

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 percent of the (COVID-19) cases reported in India belongs to the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 percent of deaths are in the age group of 60 and above.

08. India Records 43,000 Farmers, Daily Wagers Suicide

Around 43,000 people working and associated with the farming sector and daily wage earners died by suicide in 2019, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. As many as 32,563 daily wage earners took their lives and formed 23.4% of the total suicide cases in the country, up from 30,132 in 2018, the NCRB data, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated

09. Govt Bans 118 Chinese Apps Including PUBG

The Ministry of Information & Technology on Wednesday banned 118 mobile applications including popular battle-royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). The 118 mobile apps which were banned are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India,

10. 4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Gujarat

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said to PTI. The quake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre 7 km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, the official said. The depth of the light-intensity quake was 30.5 km, he added.

11. Journalist Died Due To Negligence, Family Allege

The family of a Pune-based journalist has alleged a government Covid centre of negligence after he succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Pandurang Raikar, 42, was a journalist for 14 years. He was reporter with TV9 channel in Pune.

12. LAC Stand-Off: Indian Army Moves Troops To Arunachal

The Indian Army on Wednesday has moved its troops towards Arunachal Pradesh, the eastern stretch region of India-China border. The move came after the June clashes that erupted between the two countries in Galwan Valley.

13. Delhi HC Rejects Plea On Gunjan Saxena’s Streaming

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected Centre’s plea on seeking to stop the streaming of Netflix movie ‘Gunjan Saxena –The Kargil Girl’. During the hearing, Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the Centre as to why it did not approach the court before the release of the movie on Over The Top (OTT) platform and said an injuction cannot be granted now as the film is already streaming.

14. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

15. Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Only RS Member to Not Draw Salary: Report

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in March 2020 is the only member in the Upper House who does not withdraw salary or take allowances, reported India Today. Justice Gogoi, while contacted forwarded the letter he had written to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha dated March 24, 2020.