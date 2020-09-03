News Breakfast @ 6

01. Highlights Of PM Modi’s Address In US-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). The address at the summit was delivered via video-conferencing.

02. India, Russia Finalize AK-47 203 Rifles Deal

India and Russia on Thursday have finalized a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India. According to Russia’s Sputnik news agency, the deal took place during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ongoing Russia visit. There was however no official confirmation from the Indian government on the finalization of the deal.

03. 500 Academics, Scientists Demand To Revoke Draft EIA

As many as 500 academicians, scientists and researchers from various educational institutes across the country have urged the environment ministry to withdraw the controversial draft EIA notification and strengthen the existing EIA 2006 notification with a new proposal, a PTI report stated.

04. MP Dilip Saikia Tests COVID-19+

Mangaldai Lok Sabha MP Dilip Kumar Saikia has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. According to sources, Saikia has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

05. Blue Revolution To Get A Boost In Assam: CM

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the proposed Middle Assam, regional office, training centre and rural eco-tourism cum guest house of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Limited at Charan Beel in Morigaon.

06. Eight Immunity Boosters Launched Under PMBJP

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday launched 8 immunity-boosting products under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Priyojana (PMBJP). The products will be sold through Janaushadhi Kendras across the country.

07. Tarun Gogoi May Get Discharged Soon

Former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26 and is undergoing treatment at GMCH since then, has recovered to a great degree. This was informed by GMCH Principal today. It was further informed there is a possibility of Gogoi getting discharged in 3-4 days.

08. “HBS Worse Than Jinnah” – MP Pradyut Bordoloi

Senior Congress Leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi minced no words in slamming and criticizing Health and Education Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today. Speaking at Marigaon, he asserted that even Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while doing communal politics for the Muslims in the pre-Independence era, didn’t stoop as low as Sarma in terms of speeches and remarks.

09. Assam: 3054 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam detected 3054 new coronavirus cases out of 48846 tests done in the last 24 hours, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Out of the 3054 cases, Kamrup M reported 735 cases, Dibrugarh- 198, Cachar – 192, Hojai-176. The active cases in the state have touched 29274 while 88726 patients have recovered so far.

10. Dibrugarh Child Exploitation Case: Two Arrested

The Police today made two arrests in connection with the hideous incident of child exploitation of Dibrugarh involving a doctor and a principal. The Police arrested Priyankshu Deuri, son of the accused Dr. Siddhiprasad Deuri, and Kunal Senapati.

11. Wild Elephant Dies in Suspected Collision

In an unfortunate incident, a wild elephant died near NH-38 at Ramangar in Digboi last night. As per sources, the tragic incident took place while the jumbo came out of the jungles in search of food. Although the exact cause of death is not yet clear, the elephant is suspected to have died of a collision with a vehicle.

12. ‘Universities Free To Conduct Exams Of 1st & 2nd Year’: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Universities were free to conduct semester or terminal examinations for the first and second-year students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

13. NIA Accesses Email Saying “Kill Narendra Modi”

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday has accessed an email with an instruction threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had a 3-word threat – ‘Kill Narendra Modi’. According to Times Now, the NIA wrote a letter under the Ministry of Home Affairs citing details of the death threat to PM Modi.

14. Indian Navy Assists Sri Lankan Tanker Firefight

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday sprung into action sending three ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control a fire onboard an oil tanker off the east coast of Sri Lanka.

15. China Opposes India’s Ban On 118 Mobile Apps

The Chinese government on Thursday has strongly opposed India’s latest ban on 118 Chinese Mobile Apps. “Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes”, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.