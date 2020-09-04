News Breakfast @ 6

01. Covid-19: India Crosses 4 Million Cases

India, one of the worst Covid-affected countries in the world, has crossed 4 million Covid-19 cases. The country reported its highest one day tally of 83,341 on Thursday, taking its toll to 40,06,162 cases. A total of 68,472 deaths were reported.

02. Assam’s Economy In Bad Shape

The economy of the state isn’t doing quite good. This was suggested today by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press meeting. Speaking further, he informed that whatever money his party had earmarked for spending on 2021 Assam elections, that sum is getting spent on Assam’s fight against the pandemic.

03. NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda over drug charges on Friday. Earlier this morning, a team of NCB raided the homes of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. The search teams were wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles.

04. “CAA Protests Will Not Affect Us In Elections”- Himanta

In a BJP executive meeting held on Friday, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the CAA protests which took place on December will not affect the upcoming elections, adding that people of Assam will put it aside and vote for BJP in 2021.

05. Person Accused Of Selling Nalbari Girl Into Prostitution

In a sensational development, one Naser Ali of Kukurmara, Chaygaon has been accused of selling a Nalbari girl to a brothel at Siliguri. As reported, Ali posed himself as a Hindu person and enticed the girl into eloping with him. She was later sold off to the said brothel.

06. Nagaon: Man Burns Wife And Kid Alive

A person has been accused of setting ablaze his wife and minor son at 2 number Mulapatti in Nagaon. The shocking incident resulted in the death of Mirana Begum and her minor son. The accused has been identified as Rafikul Islam, who is currently at large.

07. CBSE Releases 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the schedule for class 10th and 12th compartmental examinations, starting from September 22. The CBSE class 10th compartmental exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28. The CBSE class 12th compartmental exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

08. Sajjan Kumar’s Bail Plea Rejected By SC

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is lodged in Tihar jail for his role in the 1984 anti-sikh riots has been denied bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. He was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018. “This is not a small case. We cannot grant you bail at all,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, pushing aside concerns raised by Kumar’s lawyer regarding his health.

09. SC Orders To Go Ahead With JEE, NEET

The Supreme Court today rejected for the second time a request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). This time, six opposition-ruled states had asked the court to review its earlier order and put off the exams because of the coronavirus, reported NDTV.

10. Rajnath Singh Likely To Meet Chinese Counterpart In Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow, said government sources on Friday saying that they received a meeting request which is likely to take place.

11. “Congress, AIUDF Foreign Parties” – Ram Madhav

“Congress is in a very bad shape now. They have started writing love letters in praise of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”, National General Secretary of BJP Ram Madhav today said at the BJP Executive Meeting held in Guwahati.

12. Akshay Kumar Brings Action Game To Honour Soldiers

An indigenously-developed action game will soon hit the Indian markets. Named as FAU-G (Fearless And United-Guards), the game is owned by Akshay Kumar. This has been announced by the actor himself on his twitter handle.

13. Tamil Nadu: 5 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory

Five people were killed and four were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, the police said. According to a report of NDTV, investigators are at the site to find out what led to the explosion at the factory in Cuddalore’s Kattumannarkoil, 190 km from state capital Chennai.

14. No Petrol, Diesel In Guwahati From Monday

The North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA), Greater Guwahati unit has called for an indefinite strike of petrol and diesel pumps in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts from September 7, 2020.

15. Assam: School Classes Closed Till Sept 30

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Assam will remain closed till September 30, 2020. This has been informed in the latest guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary of Assam Kumar Sanjay Krishna today. The guidelines further say that 50% teaching and non-teaching staff is allowed to attend educational institutions for online teaching/tele-counselling, besides stating that online and distance learning activities are allowed.