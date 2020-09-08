News Breakfast @6

01. India Gets Offer For Russian Vaccine Trial, Manufacture

The Indian government is likely to consider the request of the Russian government for conducting the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V COVID vaccine in the country, an ANI report stated. The Centre might also manufacture the vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

02. Assam COVID Recovery Count Crosses One Lakh Milestone

Achieving a new milestone, Assam has crossed one lakh recoveries today, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total discharged patients tally has surged to 101239. The active cases have now reduced to 29203.

03. Dibrugarh Child Abuse Case: Accused Principal Suspended

In connection with the child exploitation case in Dibrugarh, accused Dr. Mitali Konwar Deori has been suspended today as the principal of Moran College. On September 6 Deori and her husband Dr. Siddhi Prasad Deori were arrested for pouring hot water on their 12-year-old domestic help.

04. China Confirms Missing Arunachal Youths Found: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today informed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed the five civilians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh last week have been found on China’s side.

05. J&K Rejects Extending 4G Mobile Internet Facility Except for Two Districts

Jammu and Kashmir administration decides against extending 4G mobile internet facility outside two districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur, cites security reasons.

06. Centre Issues SOP For Partial Reopening Of Schools For Classes 9-12

The SOP outlines various generic precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to be taken when schools are permitting students (for 9th to 12th class) from September 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

07. “Centre To Grant 100 cr For BVFCL’s Revival”: Himanta

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the centre has approved to release Rs 100 crores for the revival of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup.

08. Assam: 70 Regional Groups ‘Likely’ To Form New Party

In a major turn of events, 70 regional indigenous organizations may join hands with Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in a bid to form a single regional political party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in 2021.

09. Gauhati University: AASU Demands For Open Book Exam

A delegation of AASU on Tuesday called on the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University demanding the conduct for an open book examination. The students body delegation led by Dipak Kumar Nath President of the Students’ Association submitted a memorandum for conducting an open book examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students in both online and offline mode.

10. Veteran Actor Surekha Sikri Suffers Brain Stroke

National award winning actor Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. Her nurse said that Sikri had a stroke at 11 AM in the morning while drinking a glass of juice. She is currently in the ICU unit.

11. Radio Astronomer Govind Swarup Passes Away

Renowned scientist and radio astronomer, Professor Govind Swarup has passed away due to illness on Monday at the Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune. He was 91. He was in the hospital since 10 days due to weakness and other complications. Prof Swarup, who is known for pioneering radio astronomy in India, was the founding director of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

12. Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday afternoon arrested Rhea Chakraborty after three days of questioning in connection with drug-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. During her questioning, she admitted to arranging drugs for Rajput and also consuming them at times.

13. Indian Army Rubbishes Chinese Claims Of Firing

The Indian Army rubbished China’s claim of the former crossing over to the Chinese side of the LAC and firing warning shots. In a statement, the Indian Army clearly said that “at no stage has it transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.” ANI reported.

14. Indian Railways Announces ‘Clone Train’ Scheme

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced a ‘clone train’ scheme which will ferry passengers with waitlisted tickets to their destination. While addressing a press conference, Railway Board chairperson VK Yadav said that if there is a demand for a particular train and the waiting list is long, the scheme will allow a clone train to run ahead of the actual train so that passengers can travel.

15. “We Will Try To Lift Indian Ban” – PUBG

Soon after the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG Corporation officially responded stating that it will no longer authorize the PUBG franchise to Tencent Games in India. The company also assured to work with the Indian government to lift the ban so the players can continue playing the battle royale game.