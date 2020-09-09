News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Records New High Of 18 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours

Assam on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day coronavirus (COVID-19) related fatalities with 18 deaths. The number has nearly touched 400 and now stands at 396.

02. OIL Engineer Electrocuted To Death In Baghjan

In yet another tragic incident at the Baghjan Oilfield, an Oil India Limited (OIL) electrical engineer was electrocuted to death on Wednesday evening. The deceased identified as 25-year-old Arnab Kishore Bordoloi was electrocuted while testing an electric cable to the generator that was set to supply power for welding purposes.

03. City Cops Retrieve Student’s Stolen Documents

The Guwahati police on Wednesday helped a Cotton University student retrieve her lost documents making them win hearts among the social media users across Assam.

04. AASU, 30 Ethnic Groups Demand ‘Immediate Implementation Of Clause 6’

All Assam Students Union (AASU) and thirty other regional ethnic organizations met today demanding the immediate implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

05. Guwahati Ropeway Service Schedule

In a latest update, the Guwahati-North Guwahati ropeway services will be closed for operations on every second and fourth Thursday, an official statement issued by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said.

06. IAF To Induct Rafale Aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on Thursday at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”, an ANI report stated.

07. Bangladesh: 11 Dead In Ferry Accident

A passenger ferry carrying 40 people capsized in Bangladesh after colliding with a sand-laden vessel on Wednesday. Atleast 11 people are dead and many missing. The incident happened on the Gumai River, 160 Km north of the capital city of Dhaka.

08. CM Legal Advisor Shantanu Bharali Tests Covid +ve

Legal advisor to the Chief Minister, Shantanu Bharali has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The virus was detected in his body after he was admitted to the Health City Hospital in Guwahati for a heart attack.

09. Telegu Actor Sravani Kondapalli Dies By Suicide

Telegu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli has allegedly died by suicide at the age of 26 on Tuesday night. She was found dead in her Hyderabad home.

10. BMC Demolishes Parts Of Kangana Ranaut’s Office

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd office in Bandra, Mumbai.

11. Afghan Vice President Escapes Bomb Attack

The Afghan First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped a bomb attack in Kabul on Wednesday morning.“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office, wrote on Facebook.

12. 14 Minor Trafficked From Bihar Rescued In Delhi

The Delhi Police’s railway arm today rescued 14 children trafficked from different districts of Bihar to Delhi and even arrested in 10 people in this connection, officials were quoted saying to PTI.

13. Gujarat Legislative Assembly To Commence From Sept 21

Five-day Monsoon Session of Gujarat Legislative Assembly to begin from September 21, state government informed

14. DCGI Issues Showcause Notice To Serum Institute

DCGI issues show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India after suspension of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial by AstraZeneca abroad.

15. New West Bengal Congress Committee Chief

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed West Bengal Congress Committee chief, an official party statement stated.