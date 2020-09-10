News Breakfast @6

01. COVID India: Serum Institute Pauses Vaccine Trials

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday announced it is pausing clinical trials of AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, a PTI report stated. AstraZeneca said it had paused the trials because of ‘an unexplained illness’ in a participant in the study.

02. Kolkata Metro Services To Resume From Sept 14

After issuance of Centre’s guidelines on resuming rail and metro operations all across the country from September 7, West Bengal government on Thursday announced that Kolkata metro services will resume from 8 am on September 14.

03. 10 ASEAN Countries Ambassadors Meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

Ambassadors of the 10 ASEAN countries meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and discuss new initiatives to further their close cooperation with India: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

04. PM Modi To Inaugurate 1.75 Lakh Houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official statement stated.

05. Ajit Doval Holds Talks With French Defence Minister

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval holds talks with French Defence Minister Florence Parly to further boost bilateral defence and security cooperation: Officials

06. 74% Candidates Appear For September JEE-Mains Exam

74% registered candidates appeared for September JEE-Mains exam even as attendance figures dipped from 94.32% in January session, says official data.

07. S Jaishankar Meets Russia, China Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier today in Moscow, Russia on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.

08. Arunachal CM Treks 24 Kms, Visits Remote Village

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu during this week trekked 24 kilometres for nearly 11 hours in order to meet residents of the remote Luguthang village in Tawang district.

09. Three Shillong Times Senior Journalists Sacked, IJU Raises Concerns

Indian Journalists Union ( IJU) on Thursday expressed serious concern at the termination of the services of three senior-most journalists by the Shillong Times, an official statement of the union body stated. IJU joined the Shillong Times staff with solidarity for protesting against the illegal termination of services of the three journalists.

10. ₹20,050 Cr Scheme Launched For Fisheries Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rupees 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to augment production and exports in the fisheries sector, an official statement said.

11. COVID Assam: Compensation Sought For Bereaved Journalists’ Families

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) on Thursday urged the State government to initiate for compensations to recently died two journalists due to Covid-19 complications, a PTI report stated.

12. Paresh Rawal Appointed New Chief Of NSD

National award winning actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the chief of the National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. His predecessor, Arjun Deb Charan, was the chief of NSD since 2018.

13. India’s Largest Piggery Project Launched in Meghalaya

India’s largest piggery project was launched in Meghalaya today by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary. Funded by NCDC, the project is expected to make Meghalaya self-sufficient in pork production.

14. Mosquito Terminator Train To Run In Delhi

A mosquito terminator train has been launched by Delhi’s civic bodies to minimize the threat of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya. It will spray anti-larvae chemicals up to 60-metres on both sides of the railway tracks across the national capital.

15. 9/11 Memorial To Be Held Amid Covid-19

New York will mark the 19th anniversary of September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic and a bitter political situation in the White House. The city will be holding its annual ceremony in memory of the people who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.