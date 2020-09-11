News Breakfast @6

01. Jitendra Singh New Assam Congress General Secretary

Jitendra Singh was appointed as the General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, an official statement from the party stated.

02. Social Activist Swami Agnivesh Passes Away

80-year-old MLA, social activist and Arya Sabha leader succumbed to liver cirrhosis on Friday. The former Haryana MLA was critically ill and was hospitalised this week and was put on ventilatory support on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

03. Nine ISIS Operatives Convicted In Terror Case

A Delhi court on Friday convicted nine operatives of Islamic terror outfit ISIS for hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terrorism in the country, a PTI report stated.

04. China To Hand Over Missing Arunachal Men Tomorrow

In a latest development, China will be handing over the five Indian nationals who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Sources from the Indian Army said that the handoff will be taking place at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point.

05. CBI Seeks Prosecution Grant Of Former CAG

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has urged to sanction to prosecute former Defence Secretary and Comptroller Auditor General Shashi Kant Sarma along with four others for their alleged involvement in the Rs 3600 crores VVIP chopper scandal, an Economic Times report stated.

06. Tripura’s COVID Mortality Rate Touches 1%

Tripura recorded seven COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death tally to. The mortality rate of the state has increased to 1 percent, according to the state government.

07. Charge Sheet Filed Against Seven ULFA-I Cadres

A charge sheet was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against seven cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) for their involvement in the killing of an Assam police officer two years ago.

08. Quarantine Discarded For People Leaving Assam for 96 Hrs

The Assam government on Thursday issued a new directive which states that people who are travelling outside the state but returning within 96 hours won’t have to undergo quarantine for 10 days as required earlier.

09. AASU, AJYCP To Form New Party

The All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have announced the formation of a new political outfit in a press meet in Guwahati on Friday. Basanta Deka and Krishna Gopal Bhattacharya have been appointed as the convenors of the party’s Assam Advisory Committee. They will be taking all the decisions on behalf of the party.

10. PIL Filed Against Assam Hospitals For Refusing Treatment

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia in Guwahati High Court against hospitals in the state for allegedly refusing treatment to patients who fail to produce Covid negative reports.

11. “Don’t Overcharge For Ambulance Service”: SC To States

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to fix a reasonable rate for providing ambulance services to Covid patients. The decision came after hearing a number of petitions regarding streamlining of healthcare services amid the pandemic.

12. Centre Releases Rs 6,195 Crore Grant To 14 States

As per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, the Union government on Friday released the sixth installment of Rs 6,195 crore post-devoluton revenue deficit grants to 14 states, said the finance ministry.

13. No More Jan Shatabdi From Ghy-Jorhat

Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has decided to cancel the Jan Shatabdi Express from September 12. The train which operates as train number 12067 while going from Guwahati to Jorhat and takes the number 12068 while moving in the reverse direction.

14. Corona Is Gone, Lockdown Blocking Rallies”: Bengal BJP Chief

Just a few months ahead of Bengal elections, state BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that the lockdown imposed by the state government is an attempt to block BJP rallies. He also claims that the pandemic is over and CM Mamata Banerjee was only “pretending” the virus is around.

15. Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday has rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this week in drug related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.