News Breakfast @6

01. HBS Press Meet – Highlights

Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press conference on Saturday in Guwahati where he announced a number of new constructions as well as job vacancies.

He also talked about a few policies which were revised after Unlock 4.0.

02. NEET To Be Held Amid Strict Covid-19 Protocols

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is scheduled on Sunday will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of exam centres in order to maintain social distancing. Originally 2,546 such centres were planned, now however that has been increased to 3,843.

03. Periodic Review Of Govt Employees To Be Conducted

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an order to undertake periodic review of central government employees in order to further strengthen the administration.

The ministry mentioned that the government has the right to retire a government employee or retain him back to service if it is required in public interest.

04. China Returns 5 ‘Abducted’ Arunachali Youths

China has reportedly handed over the 5 Arunachali youths today that it had allegedly abducted earlier this month.

A NDTV report says that sources in the Army have confirmed the development.

They were supposed to enter the Indian territory through the Kibithu border post.

05. Tripura CM Alleges Media Of Spreading Fake News

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday threatened to take action against a section of the media for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the coronavirus situation in the state.

This comes a day after the Tripura High Court sought reports from the state government over its alleged mismanagement in the current COVID situation within a week or before September 18.

06. Maharashtra: Cable Operators May Stop Airing Republic TV

Shivcable Sena, affiliated to Shiv Sena, has reportedly written to the cable operators in Maharashtra asking them to stop airing channels of Republic Media Network. This has been done as the editor-in-chief of the channel Arnab Goswami has ““insulted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and is violating the Constitution by running a parallel court on the channel”.

07. Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s Son Dies At 35

Son of veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, Aditya Paudwal, who was also an accomplished music composer himself, died in Mumbai today of kidney failure. He was 35-years-old.

The news of his death was revealed by singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan through a social media post.

08. “Marksheets Becoming Pressure Sheets” – PM

“Marksheet has become pressure sheet for students”, said PM Modi while addressing the “School Education Conclave” organised by the Ministry of Education.

He added that marksheets, apart from becoming pressure sheets for students, have come prestige sheets for parents.

09. Social Activist Swami Agnivesh Passes Away

80-year-old MLA, social activist and Arya Sabha leader succumbed to liver cirrhosis on Friday.

The former Haryana MLA was critically ill and was hospitalised this week and was put on ventilatory support on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

“His condition deteriorated today and he went into cardiac arrest at 6:00 PM. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away at 6:30 PM,” said a statement by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

11. Nalbari MLA Tests COVID+

Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. His wife Pranita Devi also got infected with the contagion.

A Rapid Antigen Test conducted revealed their positive status.

Interestingly, Sarma was present at the Nalbari District BJP Executive meet held yesterday. The meeting was attended by other BJP leaders Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Vice President of Assam BJP Jayanta Malla Baruah.

12. Congress Conducts Rally Backing Rhea Chakraborty

The Congress party in West Bengal on Saturday launched a rally in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty who has been charged and arrested in alleged drugs-related case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The party during the rally at the actor’s homestate, called Rhea Chakraborty the “daughter of Bengal”.

“Political conspiracy and vindictive behaviour against Rhea Chakraborty, the daughter of Bengal, will not be tolerated,” the Congress tweeted today.

13. Assam: 23 More Succumb To Covid-19

Assam recorded 23 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 453.

Confirming the deaths, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on his twitter handle.

“Very sad and anguished to inform that 23 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” he tweeted.

14. Assam Registers 2132 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Assam on Saturday detected 2132 new coronavirus cases, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Out of the 2132 cases, Kamrup Metro reported 562 cases, Lakhimpur-132, Dibrugarh-134 and Jorhat – 156. The active caseload stands at 31686.

A total of 31253 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

15. “90,000 Fresh Cases By Sept End Likely” – Himanta

Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed concern on the present trend of surging Covid patients and said that the state could see nearly 90,000 new cases by the end of September.

“We recorded 68,000 new cases in August and around 29,000 cases in the first 10 days of this month. At this rate, we would have around 90,000 new Covid-19 cases by the end of September,” he said in a press meet.