News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Govt Appoints 1000 Nurses, 215 Technicians

1000 staff nurses under the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam and 215 ICU technicians under the state department of Health have received appointment letters, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

02. 54,000 More Indigenous Families To Get Land Pattas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that ensuring the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the remaining 54,000 families will receive the land pattas on October 5.

03. Ajit Bhuyan Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member

Assam’s independent candidate and veteran journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan took oath on Monday as an elected member to the Rajya Sabha. Bhuyan was among fifteen persons who were inducted formally as Rajya Sabha members.

04. Nagaon: Paper Mill’s Final Hearing Adjourned

The final hearing of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the case of Nagaon Paper Mill that was scheduled today has been adjourned until September 21. The Assam government had sought a month’s time to work on the issues for the revival of the closed paper mills under HPCL (Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited) at Nagaon and Cachar.

05. Harivansh Narayan Re-Elected RS Dy Chairman

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

06. LS Passes Homeopathy, Indian System Of Medicine Bills

The Lower House Lok Sabha on Monday approved and passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020 by voice vote on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

07. Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID+Ve

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into “self-isolation” through a tweet.

08. AJP Constitutes Convening Committee

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) the newly formed political party of AASU-AJYCP on Monday has constituted its convening committee. Dr. Krishnagopal Bhattacharya and Basanta Deka have been inducted as the chief conveners of the committee while Jagdish Bhuyan has been appointed as the coordinator.

09. 8 Cr New LPG Connections Provided: Petroleum Ministry

The union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the target of 8 crores new LPG connections have been achieved, an ANI report stated.

10. Contempt Case: Prashant Bhushan Deposits Re 1 Fine

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday deposited the Re 1 fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court, however, he asserted of not accepting the court’s judgement. Speaking to the media, Bhushan declared of filing a review petition against the top court’s judgement by today itself.

11. 25 LS MPs Test COVID +ve

Seventeen Lok Sabha MPs attending the monsoon session of the parliament have tested positive for coronavirus after mandatory tests were conducted

12. AASU-AJYCP Announces Pol Party – Assam Jatiya Parishad

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is going to be the name of the new political party of AASU-AJYCP. The party will start its organization work from today itself.

13. COVID-19: States Told To Ensure Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply

In a bid towards ensuring seamless and uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the country, the Union Health Ministry has asked the states a “green corridor” for the unhindered movement of oxygen tankers.

14. “COVID-19 Made In Wuhan Lab” – Chinese Virologist

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, who was allegedly forced to flee to the United States after she became the whistleblower against the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic upon her discovery of a cover-up operation during her investigation, has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t born out of wet markets or wild animal markets but was made in Wuhan lab controlled by the Chinese government.

15. Israel To Impose Second Lockdown

The Israel government on Sunday will enter a three-week nationwide lockdown from September 18 to control the spread of the COVID-19 after a second-wave spike in new cases.