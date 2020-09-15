News Breakfast @6

01. 100 CAPF Personnel Died Of COVID

Hundred personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus up till September 10. The information was given by MoS, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha on the second day of the monsoon session today.

02. LS Passes Bill To Cut Salaries Of MPs By 30%

Lok Sabha on the second day of its monsoon session passed a bill that would reduce the salaries of the MPs by 30 per cent, “to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a PTI report said.

03. “AJP Can Join Hands With AGP”: Moni Madhab

Assam Gana Parishad organising secretary Moni Madhab Mahanta on Tuesday expressing his best wishes for the newly formed political party of AASU-AJYCP’s Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and said, “If in the future AJP decides to join hands with AGP, the party would consider to collaborate”.

04. “Hard To Predict AJP’s Success”: Zubeen

In connection to the formation of the new AASU-AJYCP political party Assam Jatiya Parishad, renowned Assamese musician and actor Zubeen Garg on Tuesday said it is hard to predict the party’s success at an initial stage. The singer said several new political parties have been created over time. However, such divisions with regard to party formation might turn out to be futile.

05. 20 Clone Trains To Run From Sept 21: Rail Min

The Railways Tuesday said it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21, an official statement said. While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi, the national transporter said to PTI.

06. Arunachal CM Tests COVID Positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for coronavirus today. The 41-year-old BJP leader is asymptomatic and is currently under self-isolation.

07. Chinese Troops Seen Across Arunachal Border

The Chinese Army have began to deploy its troops atleast in four location across the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an India Today report stated today. The Indian government have been quoted saying in the India Today TV report that, “Troops build-up has been noticed in the Chinese territory opposite Arunachal Pradesh’s Asaphila, Tuting axis, Chang Tze and Fishtail-2 sectors, nearly 20 km from the Indian territory”.

08. HRC “Not Happy” Over Non Submission Of CAA Martyrs Report

The Human Rights Commission on Tuesday expressed displeasure over non submission of report on five persons who were martyred during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that took place in December last year.

09. “Not Mentally Prepared To Join Politics” – Barsha Rani

Assamese actor Barsha Rani Bishaya, during a press meet on Tuesday, said she is not mentally prepared to be directly involved in politics, adding that the youth of Assam should rise above politics on religion. The statement came among rising political tension in Assam with a number of new regional parties formed.

10. Pakistan Air Force Jet Crashes, Pilot Safe

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet crashed near Pindigheb town of Punjab province in Pakistan on Tuesday. According to PAF’s statement, the incident happened during a routine training mission and the pilot is safe.

11. Centre Bans Export Of Onions

The Centre on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect in a bid to bridge the gap of demand and supply of the vegetable in the domestic market. The ban however will not apply on onions in cut, sliced or powder form.

12. No Data, No Compensation – Centre On Migrant Deaths

The Union Ministry of Labour And Employment on Monday said that no data has been maintained on migrant deaths hence “questions does not arise” of compensation.

13. China May Use COVID-19 Vaccine From November

The COVID-19 vaccine may be available for use by the general public in the month of November in China, a Reuters report said. The report quoted the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief biosafety expert Guizhen Wu as saying that the “Phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly.”

14. Jaya Bachchan Ashamed Over MP Ravi Kishan’s Remarks

A day after BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug menace in Bollywood in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan today slammed the actor cum politician in Rajya Sabha saying, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

15. India Beats China To Enter UN’S ECOSOC

India beats China to get elected to the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women Economic (UNCSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).