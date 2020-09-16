News Breakfast @6

01. Over 18.6 Lakh Public Grievances Received In 2019

Over 18.6 lakh public grievances were received during the last year and more than 16 lakh of them were redressed, the Lok Sabha was informed according to the data shared by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

02. BJP Slams Mizoram For Creating Separate COVID Care Centre For VIPs

The Mizoram government’s decision to set up a separate COVID Care Centre for VIPs testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday drew criticism from the BJP, which said the state government was promoting “VIP culture” at a time when the Centre was making efforts to do away with the practice.

03. Gujarat To Launch Schemes On PM Modi’s Birthday

The Gujarat government announced that a number of pro-people schemes and development projects in the state would be launched on Thursday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday. These schemes and projects will be remotely launched by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

04. Nitin Gadkari Tests COVID Positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday tested coronavirus (COVID-19) positive. The 63-year-old, who handles the Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises portfolios, said on Twitter, “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive”.

05. COVID Death Toll Crosses 500 Mark In Assam

The death toll due to coronavirus in Assam crossed the 500-mark after 19 COVID-19 patients passed away on Wednesday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated. The death tally in the state has touched 511 today.

06. Tatas To Construct New Parliament Building

A new parliament building will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of rupees 861.90 crores, officials said today. The Tatas beat Larsen and Toubro, who had submitted a bid of rupees 865 crore. The government had estimated a cost of rupees 940 crores.

07. Russia To Sell 100 MN COVID Vaccine Doses In India

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday has agreed and approved to supply India 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik – V, the fund announced. The vaccine will be given to the Indian drug company Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories.

08. Clause 6 Report With Assam Govt: MHA

On the third day of the monsoon session of the Upper House, MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy said the report of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord is under examination of the state government. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Reddy said a High-Level Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to suggest ways for providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam submitted its report six months ago.

09. Assam Govt To Revive Cinema Halls

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday announced setting up new cinema halls alongside re-opening and renovation of closed and old cinema halls across the state. In this connection, Sonowal ceremonially distributed subsidy to ten entrepreneurs.

10. Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Set On Sept 30

A special CBI court will pronounce its verdict in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30. Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, BJP stalwarts Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case.

11. Boat Capsizes In Rajasthan, 14 Feared Drowned

A boat carrying around three dozen pilgrims capsized in the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday. Atleast 14 people are feared drowned.

12. Delhi BJP President Tests Covid +ve

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his twitter handle and announced the same.

13. Yoshihide Suga Elected As New Prime Minister Of Japan

Japan’s parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister. He will be the country’s first premier in nearly eight years. Suga, 71, Abe’s longtime right-hand man, has pledged to pursue many of Abe’s programs, including his signature “Abenomics” economic strategy, and to forge ahead with structural reforms, including deregulation and streamlining bureaucracy.

14. ‘Atal Tunnel’ Construction Complete

The construction of Atal tunnel connecting Manali with Leh at Rohtang Pass, has been now been completed after a span of 10 years. It is the world’s longest tunnel above 10,000 feet.

15. Earthquake Hits Nepal With Magnitude 6.0

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported in Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district. The National Seismological Centre tweeted about the earthquake just minutes after the tremors. “An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,” it tweeted.