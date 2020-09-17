NEWS BREAKFAST @6

01. Donald Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault

“A former model Amy Dorris has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 — the latest allegation made against the Republican incumbent just weeks before he seeks reelection”, an Agence France-Presse report stated.

02. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Quits Over Farm Bills

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday quit the Modi government for opposing the three farm bills that were tabled in the parliament today. The oldest BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha of quitting protesting the Centre’s anti-farmer move. Harsimrat Badal shortly announced this decision thereafter.

03. Mira Nair Receives TIFF Tribute Award

Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair received the Jeff Skoll Award for Impact Media on Monday evening at a remotely conducted TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) Tribute Awards ceremony.

04. Nagaland Partially Lifts Ban On Pigs Import

The Nagaland government will partially lift the ban imposed on the import of pigs, officials said on Thursday. Nagaland imposed the ban on April 28 due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever in neighbouring Assam, a PTI report stated.

05. NEHU To Conduct Exams In October

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday said that the University Grants Commission has permitted North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to hold its final semester examinations and declare results in October, following a request by the Meghalaya Government.

06. Tura Medical College To Come Up Next Year

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday announced that Tura Medical College’s construction will be completed by July 2021. The minister taking it to Twitter said, “25% of the work is completed”.

07. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Tests COVID

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Minister of Tourism of India Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19. “Last night my coronavirus report came positive, I request those who met me on Tuesday to be cautious,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh wrote on Twitter.

08. Indian Navy Tracks 7 Chinese Warships, 3 Vessels

Amid the growing tensions between India and China, the Indian Navy warships have been regularly tracking a Chinese research vessel in the Indian Ocean and identified seven Chinese seven warships. An ANI report stated Yuan Wang class research vessel had entered the Indian Ocean area around last month. The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring using it’s “American-origin P-8I anti-submarine warfare spy planes and other surveillance assets”.

09. Arunachal CM Tests COVID Negative

10. Cleaning Ganga May Take Decades – Experts

The Central government’s ambitious project, Namami Gange, which was started amidst much fanfare in 2014 with the intention of reducing the pollution in Ganga doesn’t seem to be showing expected results. In recent data released by the Jal Shakti Ministry, it becomes quite evident that the water quality in one of the most important Indian rivers, which is also considered sacred by most Indians, has improved only marginally.

11. Meghalaya Eases Entry Restrictions

Meghalaya government has eased the restrictions on entry into the state. In line with the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, it has finally decided to do away with the e-permit system that was in place all this while.

12. “Urmila Matondkar is a Soft Porn Star” – Kangna

After actress Urmila Matondkar questioned Kangna Ranaut’s allegations against the Hindi film industry, the latter, in an interview with Times Now, called Matondkar a “soft porn star”.

13. “China Illegally Occupies Parts of Ladakh” – Rajnath Singh

While making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India’s clash with China in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the upper house that China was in illegal occupation of around 38,000 square kilometre of India’s territory in Ladakh.

14. UP To Fund Religious Trips of Labourers

The religious trips of nearly 1.5 crore labourers employed in Uttar Pradesh may soon be funded by the UP government.

15. Centre Tells SC To Regulate Digital Media First

After the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said that it would set up a panel to suggest standards for electronic media while delivering a verdict against a private TV channel, Sudarshan TV, the Centre has said that the top court first must look into digital media because of its reach and impact.