News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Govt Writes To Centre On Revival Of Paper Mills

The state government has written to the Union Minister of Heavy industries Prakash Javadekar in connection with the revival of the paper mills of Assam. This was informed by the State Minister of Industries Chandra Mohan Patowary today. The Minister also added that through the letter, the state government has requested the Central Ministry for deliberations and discussions on the matter. The state has asked for a month’s time from the Centre, he said.

02. Duliajan: OIL’s AISF Jawan Shot, Injured

An AISF (Assam Industrial Security Forces) jawan was shot on Friday in Duliajan. he severely wounded jawan identified as Gokul Chandra Nath was in-charge of the security at Oil India Limited, Duliajan. Reportedly, the jawan was shot by a service revolver.

03. Covid-19: Assam Detects 2509 Fresh Cases

Assam detected 2509 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Out of 36027 tests done in the last 24 hours, Kamrup M reported 541; Lakhimpur-207; Jorhat- 162 and Golaghat- 197. The positivity rate is at 6.96%. The active caseload of the state is 30705 while 121610 recoveries have been registered.

04. Paytm App Back On Google Play Store

Fintech major, Paytm is back on Google Play Store hours after it was pulled down for allegedly violating gambling policies. The company announced the same on its twitter handle late Friday night. “Update: And we’re back!” tweeted Paytm. Earlier on Friday, Paytm was removed from Play Store after it violated gambling norms. They recently launched a cashback scheme ‘Paytm Cricket League’ which was found in violation of the Play Store policies on gambling.

05. Air India Flights Suspension Revoked In Dubai

Air India on Friday evening confirmed that all their express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule from September 19. “All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule w.e.f tomorrow,” the carrier tweeted. The Dubai Civil Aviation earlier on Friday morning temporarily suspended Air India Flight operations in Dubai for 15 days citing the case of two covid positive passengers who travelled to Dubai on two different flights.

06. Army Indicts Troops Over ‘Fake Encounter’ Allegations

The Indian Army indicted some of its soldiers who were involved in a controversial encounter of three persons, claimed to be terrorists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on July 18. The army said that disciplinary action is being initiated against the troops.The locals and families have alleged that the three young men were cousins and were working as labourers in Shopian. They went missing on July 17 from a rented place in the Chowgam village in Shopian district.

07. Lightning Strikes Playground, Footballer Dies

In a tragic incident, a football player was killed by lightning in between a match at a village playground in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Thursday. However, the Police was informed about it on Friday morning. Four other players sustained injuries as a result and were rushed to the Gumla Sadar hospital for treatment before being released on Friday. The deceased, identified as Paras Panna, was a resident of Tetar Toli village.

08. FB Accused Of Spying Instagram Users

In a sensational development, Facebook reportedly has been accused of spying on Instagram users through their mobile phone cameras. According to a Bloomberg report, a complaint has been filed in federal court in San Francisco, New Jersey by an Instagram user named Brittany Conditi.

09. Computers Storing National Security Data Compromised

In a security breach that risks compromising India’s national security, computers storing information and data related to national security and VVIPs like PM Modi were reportedly subjected to security breach in early September. As per an NDTV report, the breach that took place at the NIC (National Informatics Centre) has been confirmed by the Delhi Police.

10. On Duty Cop Run Over By Truck

In an unfortunate incident, a policeman was run over by a truck on the evening of Wednesday. The cop, who was an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Traffic Police, met with the fatal accident while doing his duty in north Delhi’s Burari.

11. BJP Vice Prez Tests COVID+

BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday night tested positive for coronavirus. Sahasrabuddhe tested negative for the virus last Friday, following which he attended the monsoon session of Parliament.

12. Kashmir: Pulwama-Style Attack Prevented

A massive Pulwama-style attack was averted after 52 kilograms of explosives were discovered 9kms to the site of last year’s strike in Kashmir’s Karewa where over 40 soldiers were killed. An Army statement quoted in an NDTV report said, a joint search operation was conducted on Thursday morning “the Karewa area of Gadikal revealed a Syntex tank that was buried in an orchard,” adding, “Around 52 kilograms of explosives were found in that water tank. There were 416 packets of explosives with 125 gm in each”.

13. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Quits Over Farm Bills

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday quit the Modi government for opposing the three farm bills that were tabled in the parliament today. The oldest BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha of quitting protesting the Centre’s anti-farmer move. Harsimrat Badal shortly announced this decision thereafter.

14. Charaideo: One Injured After BJP Worker Opens Fire

In a tragic incident on Thursday night, a BJP worker named Sinku Gogoi shot and injured a man in Moranhat of Charaideo district during the auspicious occasion of Biswakarma Puja. The injured was identified as one Suman Karmakar, a friend of Gogoi.

15. Covid-19: Assam Records 12 More Deaths

Assam registered 12 more coronavirus related deaths on Friday, taking the state’s death tally to 540. The health minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Very sad & anguished to inform that 12 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease.”