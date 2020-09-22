News Breakfast @6

01. Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL match on Tuesday

02. Mumbai Building Collapse Deaths

Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rises to 25: Police

03. LS Passes Bill On J&K’s Official Languages

Lok Sabha passes bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from existing Urdu and English, will be official languages in Jammu and Kashmir

04. Australia: 90 Stranded Whales Die, 180 Stuck

Up to 90 stranded whales died in southern Australia while another 180 are stuck, an Agence France Presse report stated.

05. Karnataka Dy CM Tests COVID

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. “The COVID-19 test has confirmed me to be positive and I have been hospitalized on the advice of a doctor even though I had no symptoms,” Karjol, tweeted.

06. 517.82 Cr Spent On PM Modi’s Foreign Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

07. 20 Sports Discipline Eligible For Central Govt Jobs

Union Minister of State (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said the centre recently introduced 20 new disciplines for Central Government jobs under sports quota.

08. IIT-Guwahati Implements 291 Projects

291 research projects worth Rs 437 crores are being carried out by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati, the institute director T G Sitharam said on Tuesday.

09. Tremors Felt In Srinagar

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Srinagar and nearby districts, including Ganderbal and Budgam, late Tuesday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS said the quake struck at 9.40 PM at a depth of around five km.

10. CM Adityanath Speaks To Filmmakers Over New Film City

After finalizing the plot to build India’s ‘biggest film city’ in and around Noida and Greater Noida, UP CM Yogi Adityanath today held a meeting with some leading filmmakers of the country over the matter.

11. Airbus May Introduce Hydrogen Planes

In a development that could change the way aircrafts function for good, Airbus is planning to introduce hydrogen-fuelled commercial planes by 2035. Hailing it as the first commercial zero-emission aircraft, a BBC report quoted Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury as saying that it marked “a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector.”

12. 1st Year Classes To Begin From November – Centre

All higher education institutions of the country have been advised to take classes six days a week to make up for the loss of learning hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, there will be a curtailment of breaks and vacations.

13. COVID-19: India Likely To Start Trials Of Russia Vaccine

In a positive development, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd may reportedly begin the late-stage clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine in the next few weeks.

14. CM Orders For Conducting SI Exam Within a Month

CM Sarbananda Sonowal today ordered for conducting the SI examination in an efficient manner within one month. The CM, who was in Delhi at the time of the paper leak that led to the cancellation of the SI exam, took stock of the situation today in a meeting with the Police and District Administration.

15. Kamakhya Devalaya Won’t Open Now

The Kamakhya Devalaya may not be reopened for the devotees soon. The date for reopening of the temple, which is also one of the Shakti Peethas, is yet to be determined. However, there is a likelihood of it reopening after 15 days.