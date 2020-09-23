News Breakfast @6

01. Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

02. Case Against Ex-Visva Bharati University Vice-Chancellor For Alleged Corruption

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Visva Bharati University vice-chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta for alleged corrupt activities during his tenure at the historic university, officials said on Wednesday. The action comes after a two-year-long preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations levelled against him during 2012 and 2013.

03. India Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missile

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank missile has been successfully test fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, officials said today.

04. African Swine Fever: Assam To Cull 12,000 Pigs

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday ordered to cull nearly 12,000 pigs in the areas affected by the deadly African swine fever and asked officials to compensate the owners adequately, a PTI report stated on Wednesday. So far, 18,000 pigs have died after contracting the virus across 14 districts of the state, a senior official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department told PTI.

05. MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Dies Of COVID

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday. Following his swab samples returning positive for COVID-19 on September 11, Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he contracted COVID-19. Angadi is the first union cabinet minister to pass away. In May 2019, Angadi became the Minister of State for Railways.

06. COVID: Saudi Arabia Suspends Indian Flights

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from India amid the spike in coronavirus cases, according to an official document. In an official communication issued by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was “suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”.

07. ₹85 Lakh Seized At Dibrugarh Airport

Rs 85 lakh was seized in Dibrugarh on Wednesday that led to four persons being detained in this connection, police said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel recovered the cash that was transported by a Delhi bound flight, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Pratik Thubey informed.

08. FIR Against Anurag Kashyap For Alleged Rape

An FIR was registered by Mumbai police on late Tuesday night against Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for allegedly raping actress Payal Ghosh in 2013. According to a PTI report, “The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova police station late Tuesday night after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police”.

09. Kolkata To Start Tram Library

The tram will regularly travel between Shyambazar and Esplanade, covering a route of 4.5 km. The specially designed tram library will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE, or GMAT in order to attract readers from various educational institutions along its route, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said to PTI.

10. India, Australia Conduct Naval Exercise In Indian Ocean

The Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday began a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said.

11. SI Exam Paper Leak: CID Held 3 Persons

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the SI exam paper leak of Assam Police which was scheduled on September 20. The CID arrested one Hirak Jyoti Baruah from Karbi Anglong.

12. Kerala Agriculture Minister Tests Covid +ve

Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He is the third member of the Kerala cabinet to have contracted the infectious virus.

13. 3 Key Labour Reform Bills Passed by Parliament

Parliament on Wednesday approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers.

14. Delhi Govt Releases Rs 32.1 Cr Grant-In-Aid To DU Colleges

A grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore has been released by the AAP government on Tuesday to six Delhi University colleges fully funded it to pay salaries to staffers.

15. KISCE to be Set Up in 6 NE States Including Assam

The Sports Ministry is set to establish the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in Meghalaya and five more states, under the ministry’s flagship Khelo India scheme. Besides Meghalaya, five other states of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Sikkim have been identified in the second leg.