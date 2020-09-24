News Breakfast @6

01. COVID +VE Manish Sisodia Has Dengue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to hospital a day ago after earlier having tested positive for the coronavirus, also has dengue, officials quoted saying in a PTI report on Thursday. Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation since.

02. SI Paper Leak: 7 More Arrested

In a major development, the Assam police have arrested another seven accused on Thursday in connection to the leakage of a question paper related to the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector conducted by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), an official statement read.

03. Nepal: Landslides Kill 12, 9 Missing

At least 12 people died and nine others went missing in separate incidents of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in western and eastern Nepal on Thursday, officials were quoted saying in a PTI report. Heavy to moderate rainfall continued to lash Nepal since Tuesday, it said.

04. S P Balasubrahmanyam ‘Extremely Critical’

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam admitted for COVID-19 treatment and on life support is extremely critical, a hospital treating him in Chennai said on Thursday.

05. Tarun Gogoi Now ‘Stable’: GMCH

In a recent update, former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health condition has been reported to be stable, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarmah informed on Thursday evening.

06. Cong MLA B Narayan Rao Dies Of COVID

Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday after contracting coronavirus. The 65-year-old minister was in a critical state, the hospital had said on Wednesday.

07. NEHU Develops Book Sanitization Machine

In a major development, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has developed a book sanitization machine to combat coronavirus infections through books, officials informed on Thursday. A team of innovators the varsity’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Department of Basic Sciences and Social Sciences came up with device ‘’ABSCoM’ that can sanitise up to 150 books in one cycle of about 45 minutes at a cost of 20 paise per book.

08. Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies

Former Australian cricketer and renowned commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thursday following a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 59.

09. Sikkim To Open Doors for Tourists from Oct 10

The Sikkim government has announced that it will open its doors for tourists from October 10. The state that was shut for tourists for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has allowed hotels, homestays, and all tourism-related services to resume operations.

10. Mumbai Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 41

The death tally in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place in Mumbai’s Thane area on Monday, has now pushed to 41, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed.

11. 28 Punjab Trains Cancelled For Farmer Protests

In view of the ongoing farmer protests in Punjab, the Indian Railways cancelled 28 passenger trains (14 pairs) starting from Thursday to Saturday. Different farmer outfits and parties have started to stage a three-day rail roko protest against the passing of farm bills and have given a call for complete ‘Punjab bandh’ as a mark of protest on September 25.

12. Mizoram: 53 Hospitalised After Food Poisoning

Around 53 people were admitted to hospitals and makeshift health facility in Eastern Aizawl of Mizoram after consuming fermented soyabean earlier this week.

13. Thousands of Flight Passengers Exposed to COVID-19

In what could be a setback for commercial aircrafts, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now said that thousands of passengers on board commercial flights may have been exposed to coronavirus since the start of 2020.

14. Shaheen Bagh Protester in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

In an unexpected development, Bilkis – the 82-year-old who became the poster child of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh – is reportedly included in the TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people for the year 2020.

15. Manipur: 3 Ministers Dropped from Cabinet

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh dropped three ministers from the council of ministers on Thursday amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in the state. According to reports, Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation