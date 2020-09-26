News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: KKR Beats SRH By 7 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders registers their first victory in IPL 2020 by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad By 7 wickets on Saturday’s match. Sunrisers Hyderabad made 142 runs with four down while Kolkata Knight Riders scored 145 with three down. Shubham Gill was awarded man of the match for his unbeatable 70 runs off 62 deliveries.

02. Covid-19: Assam Detects 1736 New Cases

Assam recorded 1736 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the active caseload of the state to 31757. Confirming the detection of the new cases, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the new cases were registered out of 25831 tests that were conducted today and the positivity rate of the caseload is at 6.72%.

03. SI Exam Scam: Three More Detained In Nalbari

Nalbari police on Saturday detained three more persons in connection to the SI exam scam of Assam Police. The three were detained for questioning regarding the matter. Police have however refused to name the detainees as the investigation is currently going on.

04. Assam: Youth Journalist Dies In Road Accident

Youth journalist Manas Jyoti Mahanta, who met with a road accident days back on Bishwakarma puja, has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon. He was admitted to GNRC hospital. Mahanta, who was a former employee of Pratidin Time, met with an accident during the auspicious occasion of Bishwakarma puja on September 17 and was admitted to GNRC hospital since.

05. Meghalaya: Landslide Claims Two Women Cricketers

A massive landslide at Mawnei in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya claimed the lives of two women cricketers while three others went missing. The landslide was triggered due to incessant rainfall in the state for the last six days. Bodies of cricketers Razia Ahmed and Ferozia Khan were reportedly recovered from the debris. Razia Ahmed played for the state at the national level.

06. Meghalaya: Worship Places To Reopen From Oct 1

The Meghalaya government on Saturday decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. The decision to open worship sites was taken after a gap of more than six months, and necessary guidelines were issued to ensure safety of one and all.

07. Renowned Economist Isher Ahluwalia Passes Away

Isher Ahluwalia, a well-known economist and Padma Bhushan awardee, has died on Saturday after battling brain cancer for almost a year. She was 74. Mrs Ahluwalia had stepped down last month from her position of Chairperson to Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) after 15 years citing ill health.

08. “Opposition Not Misleading Us” – Farmers On Farm Bills Row

Farmers in Punjab who are protesting against the newly implemented farm bills said they are “not being misled by the opposition” and that they have read the fine print. Sarwan Singh Pandher, State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, who translated the bills into Punjabi and distributed it among the farmers said that PM blaming the opposition for instigating is not correct.

09. PM Modi’s Address At UN General Assembly – Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the annual UN General Assembly which was held virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Leaders all over the world delivered their speeches in a pre-recorded video format. The annual UN General Assembly debate which is being held at the United Nations office in New York, marks the 75th session this year. It was first started in 1945 after World War 2.

10. Rajasthan: Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed After Protests

Internet was suspended along with section 144 imposed in four tribal districts of Rajasthan on Saturday following violent protests by tribal youth over teacher recruitment examination. The protestors demanded filling of 1,167 unreserved posts of government schools with ST candidates.

11. Indo-Bangladesh Ties Built On Trust: Envoy

India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said.

12. Earthquakes Jolt Ladakh, J&K

Two separate earthquakes in an interval of ten hours were registered in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg region on Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology informed. An earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale with a depth of 10kms hit Ladakh at 2. 14 am, while, a 4.5 magnitude with a depth of 10 km was recorded in the north northwest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement read from NCS.

13. Five Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 2-Year Old

Five persons, including three women, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a two and half year old boy and selling him to a childless couple for Rs 70,000 in Thane, Maharasthra. According to police, the boy was kidnapped on September 15 from near his house when he was playing. His parents approached the police after failing to find him.

14. PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Hold Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa held a virtual bilateral meet on Saturday covering the entire spectrum with a focus on further expanding cooperation in key areas. PM Modi, during his opening remarks, said he was confident that the massive electoral victory of the ruling party in Sri Lanka backed by the Rajapaksa government’s policies will faciliate deeper cooperation with the two countries.

15. IARI Assam Campus Launched

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has inaugurated the Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s (IARI) Assam campus and said the setting up of this institute will boost farm education and research activities in the North East.