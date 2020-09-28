News Breakfast @ 6

1. Assam COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Dramatically

As the only saving grace amidst the grim situation spawned by the pandemic, the positivity rate of the contagion has dropped by 4.18% in a span of five days.

2. Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended

The ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati will remain suspended indefinitely from September 29, that is, Tuesday.

3. SLPRB – DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta New Chairman

Just a day after former Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Pradip Kumar resigned from his position over his inability to conduct the SI exam properly under his chairmanship, CM Sonowal today reconstituted SLPRB.

4. Assam’s Lone Female CM Syeda Anwara Taimur No More

Former CM of Assam and the only woman CM of the state, Syeda Anwara Taimur, breathed her last on September 28 in Australia. She was 83, and was reportedly suffering from chest pain.

5. Man Murdered Over 20 Rupees

The police have arrested two brothers, Santosh and Saroj, for the murder of a 38-year-old person named Rupesh last Thursday. As reported by NDTV, it was informed by the Police today that the brothers have been accused of killing Rupesh after he paid Rupees 20 less than the total hair cutting charge of Rupees 50.

6. India Deploys Nirbhay As Counter To China

In a major turn of events, India has reportedly deployed homegrown subsonic missile Nirbhay to counter China’s missile deployment along the Line of Actual Control, as per a report of India Today.

7. Six People Hired To Kill TMC Leader Arrested

In a shocking development, six people, including four Bangladeshis, were arrested from West Bengal’s Birbhum district in connection with an alleged plot to kill a Trinamool Congress leader, PTI reported.

8. Sahitya Akademi Awardee GS Amur Dies At 95

Versatile writer and acclaimed critic Dr. G S Amur reportedly died today due to age-related illness. He was 95.

9. J&K Official Languages Act 2020 Gets President’s Assent

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, that lists the languages to be used for official purposes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for connected matters.

10. NE To Propel ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Experts

The diverse potential of North East to propel ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by being the ‘Engines of Growth’, experts said in a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati.

11. SI Exam Scam: Cash Rewards Announced On Fugitives

Assam Police on Monday announced cash rewards for information on fugitives P K Dutta and Diban Deka.

12. Balika Vadhu Director Forced To Sell Vegetables

One of the directors of popular daily TV soap Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur, is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh to make ends meet. He said he started selling vegetables as he was not finding any work and added that he has no regrets doing so.

13. Punjab CM Holds Sit-In Protest Against Farm Bills

A sit-in protest was held by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday against the farm laws in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab. He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and said we remain indebted to his ‘supreme sacrifice’.

14. Agri Laws Death Sentence For Farmers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a “death sentence” for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament, a PTI report said.

15. Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out At Fort William

A fire broke out at a basement office in the Fort William, the Army’s Eastern Command headquarters on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.