News Breakfast @6

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals By 15 Runs

Delhi Capitals have lost their first game of the season while Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the first match of the season. SRH beat DC by 15 runs.

2. Assam COVID: 1702 Patients Discharged

1702 cured COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday. The total recoveries in the state has escalated to 143999.

3. Assam Relaxes Testing For COVID -VE Commuters

In a latest update, the Assam government issued the latest SOP that allows commuters arriving in Assam who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative need not undergo any coronavirus test.

4. SI Exam Scam: 2 Accused Sent To Jail

In a latest development, two accused in the sub-inspector question paper leak scandal were deported to jail on Tuesday evening. State President of Nirman Bharat Yuva Morcha Kuldip Rajbonshi and Harkat Ali are two among several accused who were arrested on September 24 and 26, respectively.

5. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID +VE

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A statement from the Vice President’s office said that the Vice President underwent a Covid-19 test today morning. Furthermore, Naidu is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine.

6. Arunachal May Reopen for Tourists After October

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that there are probable chances that the state will reopen for tourists after October.

7. Serum To Make More 100 Mn COVID Vaccine

Serum Institute of India will make up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries, including India, next year, as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI vaccines alliance have doubled their funding, the company said to Reuters on Tuesday.

8. Bypolls To 56 Assembly Seats In November

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced by-elections to 54 assembly seats in 10 states that will be held on November 3, while, one Parliamentary constituency in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur will be conducted on November 7.

9. Israel: Lockdown Will “No Way” End As Planned

Israel is not going to lift its second nationwide lockdown, which it had announced on September 18, anytime soon. This was suggested by Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein when he said that there was “no way” Israel was going to end its second lockdown after three weeks as originally planned.

10. India Never Accepted Unilaterally Defined 1959 LAC: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC), and its position has been well known to all, including China, various news outlets reported.

11. Guwahati: Passengers Carrying Suspected “Ganja” Nabbed

Seven packets of suspected Ganja weighing 12 kgs were seized today from two passengers onboard train No 02501 DN AGTL-NDLs Rajdhani Express on Platform number 2 of Guwahati Railway Station. The two passengers were identified as Rajesh Mandal (40) and Ankit Kumar (25).

12. Meghalaya Declares 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Flood Victims

The Meghalaya government has declared an immediate release of an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for each of the bereaved families of the recent landslide and flood victims in the state from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

13. India Provides Aircraft To Maldives To Survey China

In a further boost to the Indo-Maldivian ties, India reportedly provided a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Maldives National Defence Force (MDNF). The move, it was reported by Hindustan Times, would help the Maldivian forces keep a weather eye on the movement of Chinese vessels in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

14. BSF Seizes 30 Arms At Indo-Bangladesh Border

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF), and three suspects were apprehended from the international border of Tripura and Mizoram with Bangladesh. 30 sophisticated weapons, including 28 AK-Series Rifles, one 5.56 MM AK-74 Rifle, and one Carbine, along with 7,894 assorted ammunitions and an amount of ₹ 39,020 and other articles were recovered from the apprehended persons.

15. Over 400 People of Shree Jagannath Temple Test COVID

More than 400 people working in the iconic Shree JagannathTemple of Puri have tested positive for COVID-19. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator Ajay Jena as saying that a “total of 404 persons engaged in the 12th century shrine have tested positive for the virus.”