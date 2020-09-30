News Breakfast @6

01. SI Exam Scam: Dibon Deka Arrested

In a latest development, one of the alleged prime accused in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scandal Dibon Deka has been arrested. Deka is reportedly being brought to the CID office in Guwahati.

02. Kolkata Knight Riders Beats Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs.

03. Guilty Won’t Be Spared: Assam CM On SI Exam Scam

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday the investigation on the state’s Police sub-inspectors’ recruitment scam is underway and anyone found guilty will not be spared.

04. Int’l Air Travel To Remain Shut Till Oct 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said the international air travel will continue to remain shut except those which are permitted by the Centre.

05. Facebook Integrates Messenger With Instagram

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps, a Reuters report said.

06. Assam Conducts Over 4 Lakh COVID Tests In 3 Days

Assam conducted over 1 lakh coronavirus tests for consecutively three days, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Over the last three days including today, a total of 4,03,506 tests were conducted. On Monday, 120156 tests were done, followed by 134570 tests that were conducted on Tuesday. Out of 145780 tests conducted today

07. Unlock 5 Guidelines Issued

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines today, for opening up more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. In these guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further.

08. ISRO To Launch Venus Mission In 2025

ISRO is scheduled to launch its Venus mission in 2025 and France will participate in it, French space agency CNES said on Wednesday, a PTI report said.

09. India: New Air Bubble Pacts With Kenya, Bhutan

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has added Bhutan and Kenya, to the list of countries where Indians can fly. India has similar air bubble arrangements in place with the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE.

10. Magnitude 5.9 Quake Jolts Taiwan

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday. The epicenter of the temblor was 39.4 kilometers (24.4 miles) east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 106.5 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

11. India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Cruise Missile

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Odisha and achieved a range of more than 400km. It was conducted at around 10:45 am in the morning.

12. SC Declines Plea to Postpone UPSC (Prelim) Exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary examination, 2020 scheduled for October 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak and floods in several parts of the country.

13. Who Is Responsible If All Innocent?” – Owaisi On Babri Verdict

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would be appealing in the high court against the judgment made by the special CBI court today that acquitted all 32 accused in the case including L K Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi.

14. Deadline Extended For Bids To Buy BPCL

The Indian government has announced on Wednesday about the extension of the deadline for submitting initial bids to buy state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BCL) to November 16.

15. RBI Issues New Guidelines For Card Holders Effective Oct 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines for debit and credit card users in order to make transactions more secure and prompt users be more discipline towards their finances. The new rules will be effective from October 1.