News Breakfast @ 6

01. IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Beat Kings XII Punjab

Mumbai Indians beat Kings XII Punjab by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

02. ‘Hathras Woman Not Raped’: Senior UP Cop

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped, a PTI report said. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it. “The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was not rape or gang rape,” Kumar said.

03. Rahul Gandhi Arrested, Alleges Pushed, Hit By Cops

Congress leaders and siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday near Yamuna Expressway, while Rahul alleged of being pushed and hit by the cops when they decided to march to Hathras to meet the family of an Uttar Pradesh woman who was gang-raped and died this week.

04. PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Tunnel On Oct 3

Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest tunnel for traffic in Himachal Pradesh, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 at 10 am in the morning. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of state of finance Anurag Thakur will be accompanying the Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh for the inauguration.

05. Microsoft Translator Adds Assamese Language Support

Microsoft India on Thursday announced the addition of Assamese as the latest Indian language in Microsoft Translator today. Microsoft is currently the only cloud service provider to support Assamese translation. According to an official communication, “Strengthening its position in democratizing the access of information in the native languages, Microsoft has taken the lead in providing end-to-end communication support for Assamese overcoming the complexities in Machine Learning models used to develop the communication functionalities”.

06. Haryana BJP Leader Quits Party Over Farm Laws

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday quit the party over the recently implemented farm laws. In his resignation letter to BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, he said he was quitting the party keeping the farmers issue in mind. “I support them and resign from all the posts I hold and also resign from the party,” it added.

07. VIDEO: “Media Will Go, We’ll Remain” – UP DM Threatens Hathras Family

District Magistrate (DM) of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras Praveen Kumar has been caught on camara threatening the family of the woman who was gang-raped and tortured that sparked nationwide outrage. In the video that surfaced online, the DM in the video can be heard threatening the father of the woman to change his statement. “Do not finish your credibility. These media people are here today and tomorrow they will leave. Only we will be here. It is up to you to change your statement or not. We can also change,” he said.

08. Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor For Two Films In Berlin

International actor from Assam Adil Hussain won the best actor award for his films ‘Pareeksha’ and ‘Nirvana Inn’ at the ‘Indo-German’ Film Week in Berlin on Wednesday. Hussain confirmed the news on his Twitter handle today. Hussain won the award for his spectacular performances in the films ‘Pareeksha’ for his character of ‘Bucchi Paswan’ and ‘Jogi’ in ‘Nirvana Inn’.

09. SI Exam Scam: 2 Web Journos Nabbed

In a latest development, two more suspects in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scandal have been detained. Nalbari police officials have nabbed two web journalists, Jitul Hussain and Jahirul Hussain. Both the accused are related as uncle and nephew.

10. SI Exam Scam: Diban Deka Sent To 5 Days Judicial Custody

Prime Accused in the SI Exam scam Diban Deka has been sent to 5 days judicial custody on Thursday. He was produced at CJM court today after being arrested on Wednesday night from Patacharkuchi. Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said that the police asked for 7 days judicial custody of Deka but he has been given 5-days custody by court. He will be produced in court again on October 6.

11. New Political Party Of KMSS To Be Announced Tomorrow

The new political party of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) will be announced on Friday. The party will be formed to fight the upcoming assembly elections in 2021 and the peasant leader Akhil Golgoi who is currently in jail will be the chief ministerial candidate, sources in the party said. According to sources, the new party will be supported by at least 70 ethnic organizations headed by Akhil Gogoi.

12. Arunachal Reports 244 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 including 31 security personnel and four health workers, taking the state’s tally to 9,796. Of the fresh cases, 117 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 15 each from Changlang and West Siang, 14 each from Upper Subansiri and Papumpare, 13 from West Kameng, nine from Kurung Kumey, eight from Tirap, and seven from East Siang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

13. Agro Reforms To Benefit NE Farmers: Rijiju

“Farmers of North East will be the biggest beneficiaries of this new agricultural reforms by the Union Government”, Union Minister of State(I/C) for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said. Addressing a conference on“Agricultural Reforms Acts-Historic steps taken by Government of India” in Guwahati today, the minister said, “The three Agriculture bills that have recently been passed in the parliament have been the biggest ever agricultural reforms for the welfare of the farmers of the country since independence”.

14. GHC Issues Notices To 14 Respondents For Drilling In Dibru-Saikhowa

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notices to 14 authorities in the presence of the Additional Solicitor General of India, State Government Counsels as well as the Counsel representing Oil India Ltd., to file their responses within 2 weeks against the Impugned EIA notification dated January 16, 2020, which violates the mandate of the public hearing, as well as the Environmental clearance dated May 11, 2020, whereby 7 new Hydrocarbon projects of OIL were cleared in and around the area.

15. Wildlife Week Celebrated At Assam State Zoo

Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a new building at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden. The minister said that the plan of the zoo will be changed within two years. “The government’s aim is to make the people aware of wildlife. We celebrate wildlife week every year but this time the celebration will be something different due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suklabaidya while briefing the media at State Zoo during the inauguration of Wildlife Week starting today.