News Breakfast @ 6

01. IPL 2020: SRH Beat CSK By 7 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

02. Hathras Case: Five UP Policemen Suspended Amid Protests

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended five policemen in Hathras district amid nationwide outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year old woman by a group of men from a so-called upper caste community. The arrestees also include a Superintendent of Police. Special Investigation Team (SIT) who is probing the incident called for their suspension over allegations of mismanagement. A lie-detector test have also been asked by the investigators of all those involved in the incident including the arrested suspects and the family of the victim.

03. Hathras Case: AAP, Bhim Army, CPI(M) Join Protest In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, along with a large crowd came to Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest against the Hathras gang-rape case. “We have assembled here in grief. I pray to God that our daughter’s soul gets peace. I request the Uttar Pradesh government with my hands folded, hang the guilty as soon as possible. They should get such a punishment that no one will dare commit a crime like this again,” said Kejriwal.

04. Bronze Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Inaugurated In Ukraine

A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in the city of Kyiv in Ukraine on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted about the same terming it as a “remarkable moment”. “In a remarkable moment bringing the people of India and Ukraine even closer, on October 2, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be unveiled at A.V. Fomin Botanical Garden, Kyiv,” it tweeted.

05. Delhi Startups Launch Covid Protection Lotion, Antiviral T-Shirts

Two startups – E-Tex and Clensta, have together launched antiviral T-shirts and a Covid-19 protection lotion at affordable prices in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday. The products are part of an antiviral kit and were unveiled by institute Director V Ramgopal Rao. The kit consists of a novel Clensta protection lotion, hand sanitizer, E-Tex Kawach Antiviral T-shirt and Kawach Mask.

06. Raijor Dal: KMSS Announces New Pol Party

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti today announced the formation of its political wing “Raijor Dal”. Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi has been named as the Chief State Convenor. Lohit Gogoi, Mahendra Dihingia, Rubul Gogoi, Jitul Deka, Ratneshwar Deuri, Rubul Das, Dr. Harikanta Das, Suren Deka, Manoj Gogoi, Partha Sarathi Saikia, Prashun Rajkonwar, Prabin Das, Krishna Sharma, Sadananda Das, Mridul Kumar Handique and Muhammad Shahjahan Ali.

07. HBS To Inaugurate 100-Bedded Civil Hospital

The 100-bedded Shahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital will be thrown open on Saturday evening. As reported, the hospital will initially be used as a COVID Care Centre. The hospital is scheduled to be inaugurated by Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

08. “Govt Committed To Safety Of Mothers And Sisters” – Yogi

Amid increasing pressure on his administration to deliver justice in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the 20-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, CM Yogi Adityanath today tweeted saying that his government was “committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters”.

09. Hathras: UP Police Seals Off Village, Stops Media, Opposition From Meeting Family

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday deployed scores of police personnel in and around Hathras village where a young woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured last month that sparked nationwide outrage. The girl who died in Delhi on Tuesday was reportedly cremated past midnight in a rushed way without her family’s presence.

10. PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said. The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat to pay his tributes at Gandhi’s memorial.

11. Pune: Shiv Sena Youth Wing Leader Murdered, 3 Detained

A Shiv Sena youth wing leader on Thursday midnight was hacked to death by a group of men on bikes in Pune, Maharashtra. According to news agency PTI, the Shiv Sena leader was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing – Yuva Sena – and son of former party corporator Vijay Maratkar. The incident happened when Maratkar was with his friend in the Budhwar Peth area in the heart of the city.

12. BJP Leader Who Threatened Bengal CM With ‘Covid Hug’ Tests Positive

West Bengal BJP Leader Anupam Hazra who said he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Covid-19, has tested positive for the virus. Hazra, who is the new BJP National Secretary from West Bengal, took to his facebook account and posted “Covid Positive” on Friday.

13. Dr Nagen Saikia Denies Affiliation With ‘Raijor Dal’

Prominent Indian writer Dr Nagen Saikia, who was named in the advisory committee of the newly formed political outfit ‘Raijor Dal’ on Friday, has denied his affiliation with the party. Dr Saikia said he has no association with any political party in Assam. “I am not associated with any political party. A lot of people have called me as I was named in the advisory committee of KMSS’s new political party and I have already said that I am not a member,” he said.

14. Pijush Compares New Assam Parties With Village Clubs

State Health Minister (Independent) Pijush Hazarika took a dig at the new political party formed by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti today. Reacting to the formation of “Raijor Dal”, the name of the political wing of KMSS, Hazarika said that given the rate at which new political parties are coming up in the state, people might forget their names.

15. SI Exam On November 22

The SI written exam, which was initially scheduled to be held on September 20 but was cancelled following its paper getting leaked, will now be conducted on November 22. The examination will happen for 597 SI posts.