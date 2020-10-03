News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: RCB Beat RR By 4 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

02. Congress-AIUDF Alliance Announced Officially

Congress-AIUDF will form an alliance in the Assam 2021 Legislative elections. This was officially announced today by Aminul Islam in the core committee meeting. During the meeting, an appeal was also made to all the regional parties to come together.

03. Earthquake With Magnitude 3.9 Hits Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the richter scale hit Guwahati late evening on Saturday. It occurred at 9:06 pm (IST) at latitude 26.13 N and longitude 91.2 E at a depth of 10 km.

04. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Opposition In Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been choosen to be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the opposition coalition in Bihar Assembly Election 2020. It was stated by Congress in a joint press conference on Saturday.

05. Rafale Jet To Make First Appearance In Air Force Day Parade

Rafale fighter jet, which arrived in India last month, is set to make its first public appearance on Air Force Day parade which will be held on October 8. “Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons,” the IAF tweeted on Saturday.

06. Hathras Case: Mayawati Urges President Kovind To Intervene

BSP President Mayawati demanded a CBI probe or an SC-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident today. She said that people were not satisfied with the way the case was investigated. Taking to twitter, she wrote in Hindi that since the people were not satisfied with the initial probe report, the matter should be investigated by the CBI or under the auspices of the Supreme Court of India.

07. Congress Announces ‘Satyagraha’ On Oct 5

The Congress has announced to hold Satyagraha across the country on October 5 against the Yogi Adityanath government and its highhandedness in wake of the horrifying gang rape and the police apathy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The Congress has taken it upon itself to deliver justice for the victim’s family.

08. India Successfully Test-Fire Shaurya Missile

India on Saturday has successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile in Odisha. The Shaurya missile can strike targets at a range of around 800 kilometres. “The new version of the missile was test-fired successfully and would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class,” government sources said to ANI.

09. Tesla To Enter India Next Year

Tesla Inc. co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk stated that the California-based electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company will enter the Indian market in 2021. “Next year for sure,” Musk said while replying to a query on Tesla’s India plans on Twitter. However, he did not elaborate.

10. Bihar Teen Commits Suicide After Alleged Gang Rape

Even as the Hathras incident has sparked national outrage and protests, a Dalit teenage girl died by suicide after being allegedly raped by four men in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday. As reported by NDTV, the deceased’s parents have filed a case of gang rape. They have named three of the four accused as Rahul Kumar, Chintu Kumar and Chandan Kumar.

11. Bihar BSP Prez Quits, Joins RJD

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati is part of a three-party alliance headed by Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) for Bihar polls, suffered a setback on Saturday when its state unit president Bharat Bind quit and joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a PTI report stated. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave membership of the party to the BSP leader, it said.

12. AIIMS Panel Ruled Out Sushant Singh’s Murder, Says It Was Suicide

The panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports said that it was a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out. Dr. Gupta said that Sushant’s death is a case of suicide, murder completely ruled out.

13. PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically significant, Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. In the inaugural ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane, as well as Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur were present. Atal Tunnel has been described as the longest highway construction globally (above 10,000 feet) and is 9.02 km-long situated in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas. The tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley and reduces travel time to Leh (in the Union Territory of Ladakh) by up to five hours.

14. UP Dy CM Tests COVID +VE

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for coronavirus. Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, “After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today”.

15. Names Of 20 Galwan Valley Martyrs Etched On War Memorial

The names of the 20 Indian soldiers who had achieved martyrdom in the line of duty while fighting against the aggressive Chinese PLA at the Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh area on June 15 have been etched on a war memorial in Eastern Ladakh. As reported by Hindustan Times, this was confirmed by officials today.