News Breakfast @ 6

1. Delhi Airport Launches Virtual Reality Facility For Passengers

The Delhi airport on Monday launched virtual reality facility for passengers to enjoy, said DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited).

2. “Kapil Sharma Show Is Worst”- Mukesh Khanna

Veteran television actor Mukesh Khanna, who acquired much fame through his Bhishma Pitamah role in the cult drama Mahabharata, has labeled the popular The Kapil Sharma Show as the worst show.

3. Subway’s Bread Is Not Bread – Irish Top Court

In a bizarre development, the Supreme Court of Ireland ruled that the bread used by Subway – one of the most popular sandwich franchises in the world – in its sandwiches and other items is not actually bread.

4. Lakhimpur DFO Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribe

A 10-member Assam ACB team led by Pinaki Mitra caught Lakhimpur DFO Jadav Chandra Nath red-handed while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 50,000 from one Md. Zamiruddin. The money in two envelopes of Rs. 25000 each have been recovered from the possession of DFO Nath.

5. “1 In 10 People Contracted COVID-19 Globally” – WHO

Around 1 in 10 ten people globally have been infected by COVID-19. This crucial and startling remark was made by the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, Dr Michael Ryan, while speaking at a meeting of the executive board on COVID-19 on Monday.

6. Majuli: CM Sonowal Allots Land Pattas to Indigenous Landless

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed land pattas and land allotment certificates to indigenous landless people of the State on Monday at Majuli. With this allotment more than one lakh indigenous people secured their rights on their lands. The Chief Minister on the occasion announced that his government would relentlessly pursue to fulfill all the demands of Assam Accord.

7. “Corona Disrupted Access To Mental Health Services” – WHO

Of the many adverse impacts of COVID-19, the disruption the pandemic has caused to other medical services has been a great cause of worry and concern.

8. Mumbai: Woman Falls In Drain, Body Surfaces At Sea 20km Away

A body of a 32-year old woman who fell into an exposed drain in Mumbai’s Ghatkoper area a couple of days ago, was found floating in the Arabian Sea near the Haji Ali Dargah coast, 20 kms away from the drain that she fell in.

9. “Capitalism Failed In Pandemic” – Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the head of Catholic Church, disapproved of the trickle-down economic theory of Capitalism by saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the free-market policy, which is advocated by Capitalism, can’t solve humanity’s most dire needs.

10. 3-Lane ROB Project at Jorhat to Complete by 2021: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the construction site of the 3-lane ROB project at Jorhat on Monday. The project worth Rs. 67 crore will be constructed at Jorhat-Titabar Road (Na-Ali).

11. Three Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize For Medicine

The Nobel Peace Prize for Physiology or Medicine for this year has been awarded to Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affected millions worldwide.

12. USA’s Famous Regal Cinemas May Shut Down

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regal Cinemas – the second-largest theatre chain in the USA – is taking into consideration closing all 543 of its theatres situated all across the country.

13. Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood No More

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday. He was 73.

14. Ready for Airstrikes Against China: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said the integration of Rafale fighter aircraft has given India an edge over its rivals including the capability to strike “first and deep”.

15. Afghan Governor Injured In Suicide Attack

Rahmatullah Yarmal, Governor of Laghman province in Afghanistan has survived a suicide blast on Monday which hit his convoy, slightly injuring him.