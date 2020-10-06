News Breakfast @6

01. Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening.

02. BTR Poll Calls: Sonowal Holds All-Party Meet

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the government will make a decision on holding BTR elections considering people’s democratic rights, health, and apprehension of an upswing in COVID cases during the upcoming festive season. Sonowal today chaired an all-party meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College and said the meet has been called to know the views of all political parties regarding BTR elections, an official statement said.

03. Proposals of Rupees 11K Cr Cleared To Produce Mobile Phones

The central government on Tuesday said it has approved of 16 proposals from domestic and international companies with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.

04. BJP Releases First List For Bihar Polls

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, starting from October 28.

05. Udalguri: Fire Breaks Out At DC Office

A massive fire broke out in the deputy commissioner’s office in the Udalguri district of Assam on Tuesday. Official documents, files, air-conditioners, printers, photocopy machines were destroyed.

06. 99 Navodaya Vidyalayas Being Constructed

The Ministry of Education is constructing 99 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward areas and those with minority communities’ concentration across the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

07. Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Withdraw

Indian badminton star duo Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday withdrew from the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was cancelled following the completion of the All England Championships in March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

08. Assam: Top UPRF Militant Killed In Encounter

Martin Guite, the self-styled ‘chairman’ of militant outfit United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF), was killed in a night-long encounter in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday to PTI.

09. Alwar Rape Case: Life Imprisonment To Four

A special court in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday convicted and awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four men for the gangrape of a woman in 2019, a PTI report stated. The court also awarded five years imprisonment to the fifth culprit under the IT Act for circulating a video clip of the incident.

10. Coal Scam: Ex-NDA Minister Dilip Ray Convicted

Former Union minister Dilip Ray was on Tuesday convicted by a special court in Delhi for a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offenses, a PTI report stated.

11. Trio Awarded Physics Nobel Prize For Research Into Black Holes

Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Prize for Physics for their research in the domain of Black Holes, AFP reported. The Nobel Committee reportedly said that the physicists were selected for “their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole.”

12. Bengal’s Most Celebrated Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Tests COVID

Legendary actor from West Bengal Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Following the detection of the contagion in the 85-yearold thespian, he was admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata.

13. Mumbai Court Extends Judicial Remand of Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial remand has been extended till October 20 by Mumbai’s NDPS court on Tuesday. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 9 for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also extended the judicial custody of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and others arrested in the connection.

14. Govt Appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara As SBI Chairman

The government on Tuesday appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of State Bank of India for three years effective from 7 October.

15. Three Accidents In Atal Rohtang Tunnel In 72 Hours

“Three accidents were reported in a single day after the tunnel was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 3. The accidents were recorded by the CCTV cameras installed inside the tunnel. Showing a complete disregard for traffic rules, tourists and motorists have been clicking selfies while riding,” said Brigadier K.P. Purushothaman , BRO Chief Engineer, Atal Tunnel adding that no one is allowed to station their vehicle anywhere in the middle of the tunnel.