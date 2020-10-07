News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: KKR Beats CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beats Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League by ten runs on Wednesday.

02. Indian Mom Survives COVID-19, Delivers Baby In UAE

An Indian woman in the UAE gave birth to a baby after having contracted COVID-19 in the final trimester of her pregnancy that resulted in a near-death experience. The woman delivered the baby boy in September, after she contracted coronavirus in May, Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

03. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Tests COVID-19 Positive

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

04. By 2021, 150 Million People May Be In Extreme Poverty Due To COVID

The World Bank today warned that by 2021, as many as 150 million people are likely to be in extreme poverty because of the coronavirus pandemic and countries will have to prepare for a “different economy” post-COVID by allowing capital, labour, skills and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors.

06. Ex Nagaland Governor Commits Suicide

Former CBI director and former Governor of Nagaland and Manipur Ashwani Kumar has allegedly died by suicide, news agency ANI reported. Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla, the Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said.

07. BJP’s Babita Phogat Resigns As Deputy Director Of Sports

Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Wednesday has resigned from her position as the Deputy Director of the sports department of Haryana, triggering speculation that she will campaign for the party ahead of a bypoll in Sonipat district next month.

08. Bodo To Be Associate Official Language Of Assam

In a recent update, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the state cabinet has decided to make Bodo the associate official language for the state of Assam. Furthermore, the cabinet has also given approval for the constitution of a Bodo Kachari Autonomous Welfare Council outside the sixth schedule area for the welfare of the Bodo community.

09. ‘Support Govt To Combat COVID’: Arunachal Guv

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Wednesday urged people to cooperate with the state government in its fight against COVID-19 and iterated that safety protocols have to be strictly followed to stop the spread of the disease, a PTI report stated.

10. BJP IT Cell Worker Durlabh Nath Sent To Judicial Custody

BJP IT cell worker Durlabh Nath, who surrendered himself to Lakhimpur police, has been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. He was produced in court today by Lakhimpur Sadar police.

11. Odisha: 8 Injured In Major Fire At IOCL Petrol Pump

A major fire broke out on Wednesday at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, injuring atleast eight people. Two critically injured persons were rushed to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, where the rest are currently being treated.

12. PM Modi Wishes ‘Friend’ Vladimir Putin On Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday. The Prime Minister spoke to the President over the phone and recalled his long association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations, according to an official statement.

13. Hathras Case: FIR Against Journalist Under Anti-Terror Law

A Kerala journalist and three others have been charged under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and sedition by the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. They were arrested while on their way to Hathras earlier this week.

14. SI Exam Scam: PK Dutta Sent To 6-Day CID Custody

The court of judicial magistrate in Guwahati on Wednesday remanded prime accused PK Dutta in connection with the Sub Inspector’s exam paper leak scam to six days custody of the CID. However, the CID had pleaded for seven day custody.

15. EAM S Jaishankar Meets Australian Counterpart Marise Payne

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne in Tokyo and held bilateral talks, covering a range of topics including regional and global issues. Both the ministers travelled to Tokyo on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan.