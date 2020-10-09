News Breakfast @ 6

01. IPL 2020: DC Beats RR By 46 Runs

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs on Friday’s IPL match.

02. Assam Cong MLA Rajdeep Gowala Expelled From Party

The Congress on Friday expelled its MLA Rajdeep Gowala in Assam for a period of six years for “anti-party” activities. “The Congress president has approved the proposal of the expulsion of Rajdeep Gowala, MLA, Assam, from the party for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities,” KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary said in a statement.

03. SI Exam Scam: Rubul Hazarika Surrendered In Nalbari

Akshay Chand Baid owned Akshay Telecommunication’s partner Rubul Hazarika who was involved in the SI exam scam of Assam Police surrendered before Nalbari police on Friday. Hazarika is now under interrogation at Nalbari under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh. He has now been brought to Guwahati for further investigation.

04. Assam: Around 600 UBPO Members Join BJP

Around 600 leaders and members of the United Bodo People Organisation (UBPO), a frontal group for the Bodos outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Sankardeva Kalashetra in Guwahati on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party President Ranjit Kumar Dass.

05. I&B Ministry Asks TV Channels To Adhere To ‘Programme Code’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday asked all private satellite TV channels to adhere to ‘Programme Code’ and emphasized that no programme should malign or slander any individual or certain groups. The advisory comes in the wake of actor Rakul Preet Singh”s plea in the Delhi High Court alleging defamatory programmes being run against her in connection with a drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

06. “Was Paid For Watching Channel” – TRP Scam Witness

In an interesting development in the latest TRP scam, a man whose home had a “people meter” installed to check viewership has revealed that he used to receive monthly payments to keep the TV on and watch certain channels, reported NDTV. This came after the Mumbai police announced an investigation against Republic TV and two more channels for manipulation of ratings.

07. India Test-Fires ‘Rudram-1’ Anti-Radiation Missile

India on Friday successfully test-fired the ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet off the east coast. The missile was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter and congratulated DRDO for their achievement.

08. Chaibasa Treasury Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case, related to the fodder scam. The fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar, reported India Today.

09. Flipkart Says Nagaland Outside India, Apologizes

In a bizarre goof-up, Flipkart – the popular e-commerce company – pushed the state of Nagaland beyond the territorial limits of India. As reported by Dimapur Today, while replying to a complaint posted by a Flipkart user on why the latter didn’t deliver products in Nagaland, it wrote that the company was not authorized to make deliveries outside India.

10. Piyush Goyal To Take Addtnl Charge Of Ram Vilas’s Ministry

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday was assigned the additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The additional charge was bestowed on him following the death of Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) founder and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Goyal is currently serving as the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the NDA-led government.

11. HAL Staff Arrested For Supplying Aircraft Details To ISI

An employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been arrested on Friday by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for supplying secret information of fighter aircraft to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. “The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI,” said DCP Vinay Rathod.

12. Assam Crosses 800 Covid Deaths

Assam on Friday recorded eight more coronavirus related deaths, crossing the 800th mark to push the fatality rate of the state to 802 cases. Out of the eight deaths, three were reported from Dibrugarh while one each were reported from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur and Nagaon.

13. SI Exam Scam: Another Prime Accused Arrested

Kumud Kalita, another prime accused in the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) exam scam has been arrested from Nalbari district on Friday. He is accused of collecting money in the name of SI job from candidates. Kalita, who is a resident of Hajo, is currently locked up in Nalbari police station.

14. Guwahati: AMA Organizes 3 Day Bicycle Expedition

The Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) on Friday organized a 3 day bicycle expedition with an objective to promote eco-friendly mode of transport. The seven member team under the leadership of Sudip Kumar Deka will set off from the association’s office at Ulubari, Guwahati and ride through North Guwahati, Mangaldai, Kalaigaon, Udalguri, Rowta to reach Orang National Park and finish the ride in Guwahati on October 11.

15. GHC Orders To Declare Irrigation & APSC 2018 Results

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Friday ordered to declare the result of the Irrigation department and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) of the 2018 result. The high court instructed to declare the result of 394 posts of irrigation department. The exam was conducted by the controversial private agency Aptech.