News Breakfast @6

01. Kamakhya Temple To Open Tomorrow

The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee, after a discussion with the district administration on Saturday, has decided to open the doors of its Devalaya complex for devotees, enabling them to perform Parikrama from tomorrow i.e October 11. It is however informed that the inner sanctum will remain closed until further notice.

02. DGP Mahanta Press Meet On SI Scam – Key Highlights

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday held a press meet where he mentioned about various arrests made in the SI exam scam and also made revelations that were unearthed during the investigation. The press meet was held at 4th APBn in Kahilipara.

03. Screening Camp To Identify Children In Need Of Snehasparsh: HBS

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 7689 CHD surgeries, 5 liver transplants, and 50 bone marrow transplants have been done free of cost for children below 12 years under the Snehasparsh scheme. The health minister in an event held at GMCH auditorium under Snehasparsh and Assam Arogya Nidhi said that the schemes have benefitted people from undergoing treatment like kidney, heart, bone marrow transplant etc.

04. SI Exam Scam: Cash Worth Crores Of Rupees Seized

Cash worth crores of rupees have been seized from the house of the accused in SI exam scam Devraj Das and from Rupam Das’s father-in-law’s house at Abhyapuri. In an operation launched by the team of Assam police the cash worth crores of rupees have been recovered from both the houses. Police conducted the raid since Friday night for more than 8 hours and recovered the money from the houses. Both Devraj and Rupam have been arrested by police.

05. SI Exam Scam: Another Accused Rupam Das Arrested From Bongaigaon

One more accused in SI Exam scam of Assam Police has been arrested from Bongaigaon. The arrested has been identified as Rupam Das, a loco pilot in the Northeast Frontier Railway. Police also recovered a huge amount of cash worth Rs. 3 crore from the house of his father-in-law at Borigaon in Abhyapuri at Bongaigaon. A team of police raided the house of Tarani Banik, father-in-law of Rupam das.

06. Ram Vilas Paswan Cremated With Full State Honour

The last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was performed on Saturday at Patna by his son. The minister died on Thursday in New Delhi. A large crowd, including several political leaders, gathered outside the residence of Paswan to pay last respect to the departed soul. The mortal remains of LJP’s founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites.

07. Centre Issues Advisory To States & UTs On Crimes Against Women

The Centre on Saturday issued an advisory for States and Union Territories to prevent crimes against women. The advisory came as the country is witnessing widespread outrage over the alleged Hathras gangrape incident in Uttar Pradesh. The Ministry of Home Affairs reminded the governments of states and union territories of existing laws for mandatory action by police in cases of crimes against women.

08. Parliamentary Panel To Examine TRP Issue

Shortly after the reports of TRP manipulation by certain TV channels left the people of the country at a loss for words, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has decided to take up the matter of the TRP scam issue, media ethics and news coverage for discussion next week.

09. “China Amassed 60,000 Soldiers On India’s Northern Border” – Pompeo

Returning from Tokyo, where he attended the second Quad ministerial with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a couple of interviews in the US made certain important remarks on India. In almost all the interviews, Pompeo took a jibe at China and the Chinese Communist Party, besides highlighting how big a threat China has become in the Asia-Pacific, South China Sea and Eastern Ladakh.

10. DU Releases First Cut-Off List

Delhi University’s first cut off list for the academic session 2020 was released on Saturday, with some top colleges touching 100%. Admission process of BA, B.Sc, B.Com courses is set to begin in Hindu, Hansraj, JMC, Ramjas, Kirori Mal College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru College, PGDAV, ARSD, Kalindi, Gargi, Indraprastha College for Women and few others.

11. “Steps Should Be Taken To Avert Another Pandemic”- Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today reportedly said that steps must be taken to stave off another such pandemic in the coming days. He also lauded the efforts of the Corona warriors. A HT report quoted the leader, who is widely respected across political circles in India, as saying on World Mental Health Day. , “These days, we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic, which is very sad. Whatever has already happened due to our karma is in the past and can’t be changed. However, we should take steps to avert another such outbreak in the future.”

12. Fugitive Sharpshooter Who Shot Rakesh Roshan Arrested

A notorious criminal and sharpshooter, who was involved in many murder cases including an attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan, has been arrested by Maharashtra police in Thane nearly three months after he jumped parole. Police said the accused, a 52-year old Sunil V Gaikwad, was arrested from Parsik Circle area in Kalwa around 9pm on Friday.

13. Grenade Hurled At Assam Rifles Camp, None Injured

A grenade was tossed inside an Assam Rifles transit camp by unidentified persons in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on Saturday. According to Dimapur police PRO T Relo Aye, the grenade exploded inside the camp but no injuries were reported. The incident took place around 5 am at the paramilitary force’s transit camp in Purana Bazaar area, he said, adding that the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

14. Meghalaya: Over 57K Applications Of Ration Cards Pending Since 2016

The Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly said that more than 57,000 ration card applications are pending in the state since 2016. The Chairperson of the Assembly Committee Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the committee found out that a total of 57,083 pending applications of which 11,108 are in East Khasi Hills alone remained unattended since 2016. “We have impressed upon the food and civil supplies department to speed up and ensure all pending applications should be processed at the earliest,” said Dr. Lyngdoh.

15. Covid-19: Assam Records 971 New Cases

Assam on Saturday reported 971 new cases of coronavirus out of 27,491 tests conducted in 24 hours. The active caseload of the state has reduced to 30,672 after 1451 patients got discharged today. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.53 %. Out of the new cases detected, Kamrup Metro alone reported 229.