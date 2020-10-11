News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: RR Beats SRH By 5 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on Sunday’s IPL match.

02. SI Exam Scam: BJP Leader Jintu Nath Arrested

Another suspect Jintu Nath was apprehended in connection to the sub-inspector recruitment examination question paper leak scandal on Sunday morning. Nath is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bezera Circle in Jalukbari constituency.

03. Kokrajhar: 40 Shops Gutted In Fire

At least 40 shops were destroyed as fire engulfed it at Fakiragram Bazar in Kokrajhar district. The incident took place from 2.30 am onwards on Sunday. Six fire tender and team reached the site to douse the flame, however, the shops were gutted by then.

04. Kamakhya Temple Opens Today

Kamakhya temple in Assam’s Guwahati has opened its doors from Sunday morning for the devotees after seven months of closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The temple’s Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8.00 am until sunset, the Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee said.

05. SI Exam Scam: Rs 4.20 Lakh Seized From ‘Trishna Global Pvt Ltd’

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday seized a total of 4.20 lakh from an establishment ‘Trishna Global Pvt Ltd’ in Zoo road, Guwahati. According to sources, a raid was conducted after getting inputs from accused Saroj Sharma in connection to the SI exam scam that made headlines in the state.

06. Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Turns 86

Veteran Congress leader and 3-time former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, has turned 86-years old today. Born into an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family at Rangajan Tea Estate at Jorhat district, Gogoi stands as one of the strongest personalities of the Congress party in the state. Apart from politics, the veteran leader is fond of books that are based on history and contemporary topics.

07. CBI To Probe Hathras Case

Under searing criticism from all quarters and after being pulled up by the Allahabad High Court, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been forced to hand over the Hathras alleged rape and murder case to the CBI. Adityanath had last week recommended an investigation into the incident that has sparked a national outrage by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

08. Jharkhand: JMM Leader Shankar Ravani And Wife Murdered

JMM leader Shankar Ravani and his wife on Saturday night were brutally murdered in Bhanura of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. Their bodies were found soaked in blood at their residence. Police reached the spot upon getting the information and investigation is underway, as reported by a local news channel.

09. TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Questioned By Mumbai Police

Vikas Khanchandani, the chief executive of Republic TV, has arrived at the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday for questioning in the case involving alleged rigging of television ratings for profit. Owners of the other two TV channels namely Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema have been arrested earlier in connection to the case, said police as reported by NDTV.

10. Mumbai’s 800 Acres Aarey Declared Forest

Mumbai Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday has declared the 800 acres land in Aarey as a reserve forest. He added that the construction of the controversial car shed for a Metrorail project in the area would be shifted to Kanjurmag. The proposed car shed in Aarey had led to a bitter row in September and October last year between environmental activists and the then BJP-ruled Maharashtra government, which wanted to cut down 2,700 trees to build the shed.

11. India: COVID Tally Breaches 70-Lakh Mark

India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories, a PTI report said. There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.65 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

12. Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted After Woman Attempts Suicide

A woman attempted suicide on Sunday by jumping in front of a moving train at Belgachia metro station in Kolkata, disrupting services on the North-South line for 45 minutes. According to metro officials as reported by NDTV, the services were disrupted from 11:35 am to 12:20 pm.

13. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded near Bishnupur in Manipur on Saturday night, according to the data of India’s National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur, Manipur, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:08 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

14. Five More Succumb To Covid-19 In Assam

Assam recorded five more coronavirus related deaths on Sunday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 816. Out of the five deaths, two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro while one each were reported Jorhat, Dimahasao and Goalpara.

15. Rafael Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 13th French Open Title

Tennis veteran Rafael Nadal on Sunday beat Novak Djokovic in the French Open men’s final to win a record-extending 13th French Open title. The triumph is an iconic moment in the history of men’s singles tennis as Nadal equalled Roger Federer’s all-time grand slam record of 20 titles.