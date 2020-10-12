News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: RCB Beat KKR by 82 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the IPL match on Monday.

02. Diban Deka Sent To 14 Day Judicial Custody

Ex BJP leader and SI exam scam accused Diban Deka, who was produced in court today, was sent to judicial custody after CID further refused to keep him in their custody. Along with Deka, Manjit Bora, Tarani Kanta Banikya, Rupam Das, Pradip Mazumdar were also produced in court today.

03. Ex-AASU Leader Simanta Thakuria Condemns New Alliance

Ex-AASU leader Simanta Thakuria, during a press meet on Monday, has opposed the political alliance of AASU-AJYCP saying that no discussions were held in regards to forming a new political outfit. Thakuria, who resigned from AASU recently, has accused AASU President Deepank Nath of trying to run a dictatorship in the party and violating the constitution.

04. Deben Dutta Lynching Case: Court Pronounces Verdict, 25 Convicted

The Jorhat District Session Judge Court on Monday pronounced the verdict of the mob-lynching case of Dr. Deben Dutta who was killed in a Teok tea estate in Jorhat. The convicted 25 of the 32 accused in the case. A total of 32 people were accused in the case out of which one died while the investigation on the case was under process.

05. APSC 2018 Mains Result Declared

The mains result for the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has been declared on Monday (October 12) for various junior grade officer posts. The competitive exam was conducted from August 2 to August 29 last year in various examination centres across the state.

06. Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang Passes Away

Nagaland Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Justice & Law CM Chang breathed his last on Monday at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK). He was 78. The cause of his death is not yet known.

07. AASU Demands To Scrap CAA And EIA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has observed ‘Manab Shrinkhal’ programme on Monday at Guwahati Club stating various demands to fulfill by the state government. The students’ body demanded to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

08. SI Exam Scam: Nalbari Police Apprehends Pranab Sarma

The Nalbari Police on Monday apprehended another accused involved in the SI exam scam of Assam Police. The accused has been identified as Pranab Sarma alias Bulbul. Sarma is the owner of Lata Pharmacy situated at Nalbari-Hajo road. He is now under interrogation at Nalbari police station.

09. SI Exam Scam: Godown Of Akshay Chand Set On Fire Mysteriously

In a recent development of the SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police, the godown of Akshay Chand, owner of Akshay Telecommunication has been set on fire mysteriously on Sunday.

10. Bollywood Moves Court Against Republic TV, Times Now

In an interesting turn of events, as many as 38 film bodies and production houses have filed a suit against a news channel and four journalists on Monday for making and publishing irresponsible, derogatory remarks against the film industry. The lawsuit was filed against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of the channel; and Times Now and its prominent anchors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

11. NEET Result To Be Declared On Oct 16

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET Result 2020 on October 16 on the official website of NEET. Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam are requested to visit ntaneet.nic.in for the process of checking and downloading their respective NEET Result 2020, once released.

12. Actor-Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar Joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours after quitting Congress on Monday. Sundar joined the BJP in the presence of party General Secretary CT Ravi, spokesperson Sambit Patra and other members of the saffron party. She resigned from the primary membership of Congress, alleging “suppression”. She had joined the Congress in 2014.

13. Centre Announces Special LTC Cash Voucher Scheme

The government on Monday announced giving out cash vouchers to central government employees this year in lieu of leave travel concession (LTC) fare in a bid to stimulate demand in the economy which could be spent only on buying non-food GST-rated items. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will give Rs 10,000 special festivals advance to its employees as a one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy.

14. PM Modi Releases Commemorative Rs 100 Coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative 100 rupee coin in the honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia. One of the founder members of BJP, Vijaya Raje Scindia is also popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.

15. Hathras Victim’s Family To Appear Before Court Today

The family of the 20-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security. The 20-year-old woman died at a hospital in Delhi last month, two weeks after the alleged gangrape.