News Breakfast @ 6

1. World War II Bomb Explodes In Poland

A massive World War II bomb that was dropped by the Royal Air Force in an attack on a Nazi warship in 1945 reportedly exploded on Tuesday during a delicate operation near the Baltic Sea. However, no one was harmed by the explosion.

2. AJP Kicks Off Online Membership Drive

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) started its ‘Online Membership Drive’ from today.

3. SI Scam: Huge Amount Of Cash Recovered In Ghy

In a raid by CID, a huge quantity of cash amounting to lakhs of rupees has been recovered from the residence of one Jaydev Baruah in Guwahati.

4. Guwahati: CID Raids Kumar Sanjit Krishna’s Residence

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Wednesday raided the residences of senior police officers Kumar Sanjit Krishna and Prashanta Kumar Dutta in connection with the SI recruitment exam scam.

5. At least 15 People Dead in Telangana Flood

At least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana. The incessant rainfall in the state has brought a standstill in the normal life of the people.

6. NASA Announces Eight-Nation Coalition, India Excluded

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday announced the signing of an international agreement between eight countries called the Artemis Accords that outlines the principles of future exploration of the Moon and beyond.

7. Man In Freezer Rescued, Family Allegedly Waited For Death

In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu, a 74-year old man who is critically ill was rescued from a freezer in Salem district of the state. His family allegedly made him lie overnight in the freezer box (made to store bodies) and waited for his death. He was recently discharged from hospital.

8. SEBA Announces Dates for Online Application of HSLC Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the dates of filling up the application form for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination to be held from the first week of March 2021.

9. Udalguri: Man Killed By Wild Elephants

A man has died on Wednesday after a herd of wild elephants near the India-Bhutan border went berserk and attacked him.

10. Akshay Chand Will Not be Released Today: Hospital Source

Akshay Chand alias Akhiya Chand, the owner of Akshay Telecommunication who was about to get discharged from the hospital will not be released today as he will undergo some more tests. Akhiya Chand was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained about leg pain and vomiting. He was also involved in the SI exam scam of Assam Police.

11. Govt to Act Strict Against Fraud Marriages: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that for the next 5 years the government will ensure that all marriages take place out of a free will and will fight against any marriage which has been solemnized on the basis of forgery.

12. Delhi Govt Urges CBSE To Postpone Board Exams

The government of Delhi has urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not conduct the board exams next year before May and also further reduce the syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

13. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Covid +ve

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation confirmed on Wednesday. He however has no symptoms and is doing well.

14. Dergaon: Female Cop Allegedly Raped At Training

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a trainee female police officer was allegedly raped by a high level officer in Dergaon’s police training center.

15. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Released From Detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was being detained by the government since the scrapping of Article 370, has been released by authorities last Tuesday night. She was detained for nearly 14 months after being charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA).