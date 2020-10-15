News Breakfast @ 6

01. SI Exam Scam: SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna Arrested

Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday night arrested Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, Kumar Sanjit Krishna, for his involvement in the SI exam scam that rocked the state. He will be produced in a competent court tomorrow (Friday). The senior police officer, who was untraceable since Tuesday, appeared at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati earlier today.

02. Telangana Floods: Death Toll Rises To 50

The death toll in Telangana due to torrential rains and flash floods has risen to 50, the government informed through twitter on Thursday. According to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the state incurred losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore and said that he has written Prime Minister Modi seeking funds of Rs 1,350 crore from the Centre to combat the situation.

03. India’s First Oscar Winner Bhanu Athaiya Passes Away

Costume designer and India’s first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya has died on Thursday after prolonged illness. She was 91. According to her daughter as reported by PTI, Athaiya passed away peacefully in her sleep. “She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralysed,” her daughter said.

04. Kaziranga To Reopen For Tourists From Oct 21

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will reopen for tourists from October 21. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will open the park for tourists. The tourists will be able to visit the park by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols. The KNP director P Shivkumar informed media that jeep safari will also start in Kohora and Bagori Range.

05. Huge Consignment Of IMFL Seized In Sonapur, 2 Arrested

The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) on Wednesday night seized a huge consignment of foreign liquor or Indian-Made-Foreign-Liquor (IMFL) at Tetelia area of Sonapur, close to NH37. According to sources, the EIB officials, who acted on a tip-off, arrested two people while they were heading from Himalayan Distillery Pvt Limited (factory) to M/S Borgohain Enterprises Bonded Warehouse Pvt Ltd in Mariani under Jorhat District.

06. Dhekiajuli: 4 Dead, 8 Injured In Road Accident

In an unfortunate incident on Thursday, eight people were injured and four died on the spot including an infant and her mother in a road accident that took place in Robortal area of Dhekiajuli. According to sources, the victims were travelling from Dhubri to Jorhat in their Tata sumo vehicle when it collided head-on with an oncoming truck, completely disfiguring the vehicle and killing four passengers inside it including an infant who was in her mother’s lap.

07. Barpeta: KMSS Protests Against Power Department

Krishak Murti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Thursday held a protest against the power department demanding regularization of power supply in Bhella village of Barpeta. The peasant organization reportedly blocked the Bapeta-Dholakhal-Hajo-Guwahati road during the protest causing heavy traffic jam in the area.

08. J&K: Farooq Abdullah Declares Alliance With Mehbooba Mufti

The patriarch of Jammu and Kashmir’s National Conference (JKNC) Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with arch-rival Mehbooba Mufti of People’s Democratic Party. “We have named this alliance as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019,” Mr Abdullah told ANI.

09. Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza To Co-Host Documentary On Covid Heroes

Actors Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza will be co-hosting a documentary series “Bharat Ke Mahaveer” to celebrate the country’s selfless heroes of Covid-19 pandemic. The series, which is a joint initiative between United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, will be a three part show and showcase 12 stories of unsung heroes who displayed “strength and solidarity” amid the pandemic.

10. TRP Scam: BARC To Pause Ratings Of News Channels

Television ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has decided to pause weekly ratings for news channels for three months as it reviews its system amid the row over alleged rigging of viewership ratings by three channels. The suspension of ratings applies to all English, Hindi, regional and business news channels, said the agency in a official statement.

11. TRP Scam: SC Rejects Republic TV’s Plea On CBI Probe

The Supreme Court has rejected to admit a petition by Republic TV requesting a CBI probe on alleged rigging viewership rating scam, saying that the channel should instead approach the Bombay High Court like any ordinary citizen facing investigation. Justice DY Chandrachud who was heading the three-judge bench in the case said that a petition has already been filed in high court and entertaining this petition without high court sends message that they don’t have faith in high courts. “Like any other citizens faces predicament of probe under CrPC must go to the high court,” said Chandrachud.

12. Jnanpith Awardee Akkitham Achuthan Dies At 94

Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith laureate Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri died at a private hospital on Thursday, family sources said. He was 94. Akkitham, who was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments, died at 8.10 am, hospital sources said.

13. PM Modi Pays Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam on his 69th birth anniversary. Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to the former President. He said, “Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions.”

14. Covid-19: Assam Detects 769 New Cases

Assam on Thursday posted 769 positive cases of COVID-19 out of a total number of 35040 tests being performed. The positivity rate has again risen by 1 percent to 2.19%. Kamrup Metro alone reported 202 cases.

15. Assam Records Nine More Covid-19 Deaths

Assam recorded nice more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 843. Out of the nine deaths, two deaths were reported each from Dibrugarh and Jorhat while one each were reported from Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur.