News Breakfast @6

01. Kings XI Punjab Beats Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab moved up to the fifth spot on the IPL 2020 table with a win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. KXIP won by five wickets.

02. Cops-ULFA (I) Encounter In Meghalaya

An encounter took place at Bolchugre village under Rongara police station at around 9.30 am on Tuesday between police and ULFA (I) militants in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, a PTI report stated, adding that no police personnel was injured in the encounter.

03. Guwahati: IPL Betting Gang Busted, 2 Bookies Held

The crime branch of Guwahati Police and Basistha Police on Tuesday evening busted an IPL (Indian Premier League) betting gang in the city that has led to the arrest of two bookies’ alleged involvement.

04. 2 More Held In TRP Rigging Case

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two former employees of Hansa research agency in connection with the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) racket, an official said to PTI. Ramji Verma (41) and Dinesh Vishwakarma (37) were employees at Hansa agency for a few years.

05. Twitter Launches Emoji To Mark 25 Years Of DDLJ

Twitter India on Tuesday launched a special emoji to celebrate 25 years of Hindi block buster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Cheryl-Ann Couto, Partnerships Manager at Twitter India, said the custom “DDLJ” emoji is a way to pay tributes to the film, a PTI report stated.

06. Kaziranga National Park To Reopen From Oct 21

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists from October 21, while, Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park will reopen from November 1.

07. “Lockdown Has Ended, But Virus Still There”, Warns PM Modi

Ahead of the festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressing the nation said even if lockdown has ended, the countrymen cannot afford to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around.

08. Gadkari Announces Rs. 80,000 Cr NH Works In Assam

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has planned for National Highway (NH) works worth Rs 80,000 crore in Assam, minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. “NH works for 575 km worth Rs 3,545 crore are going to be completed within this financial year,” he said, adding, NH works of nearly Rs 15,000 crore will be awarded by next year, while DPRs will be completed for works of Rs 21,000 crore for the State.

09. ‘Multi-Modal Park To Be Growth Engine For Assam’: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the first multi-modal logistic park of the country in Assam stating it would serve as the growth engine for economic development in the state and would provide direct and indirect employment to about 20 lakh people.

10. AIIMS Reports 1st COVID-19 Related Nerve Damage in a Child

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has reported the first case of Covid-19-induced brain nerve damage in a child, which led to blurred vision. According to a report of Hindustan Times, the AIIMS reported its first coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced brain nerve damage in an 11-year-old girl.

11. Assam-Mizoram Border Row: 3 Shops Set on Fire

The Assam-Mizoram border tense prevailed again after three shops have been set on fire by Mizo miscreants on Monday night. As a result, the tension in the border areas re-emerged.

12. COVID-19: 5 Worst-Hit States Witness Decline in Cases

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that five states which have been affected most by the coronavirus pandemic have seen a decline in the number of infection since one month. The ministry said that the trend of daily cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reveals the various stages of the decline of active cases.

13. COVID-19: Manipur Likely to Impose Total Lockdown

The Manipur government is likely to reimpose total lockdown in the state in the wake of a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government is discussing the possibility of the imposition of a state-wide total lockdown to prevent any further spread of the virus.

14. Deben Dutta Lynching Case: Prime Accused To Be Executed, Life Imprisonment For 24

The Jorhat District Session Judge Court has announced the punishment for the 25 convicted in the Dr. Deben Dutta lynching case. The court has ordered to execute the prime accused Sanjay Rajowar. The 24 convicted has been given life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1000.

15. Arunachal-Assam To Combat Illegal Timber Trade

In the wake of increasing the illegal movement of timber, a meeting was held in Tezpur on Monday among the territorial forest divisions (FD) of the Khellong and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh and Sonitpur of Assam to keep a check on the trade.