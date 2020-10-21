News Breakfast @6

01. RCB Beats KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in match 39 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

02. Mizoram Pulls Troops From Assam Border

Mizoram has decided to pull back its forces from the Assam border after the intervention of senior officials from the central government following Saturday’s violence.

03. Pakistan Army Chief Visits LoC

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control where he met troops and was briefed on the security situation.

04. Amit Shah Takes Stock Of Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday and took stock of the recent situation along with the Assam-Mizoram border clash on October 17, a CMO spokesman said to PTI.

05. Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung, Resurfaces In Kolkata After 3 Years

The leader of the statehood movement for Gorkhas Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling, wanted by the state police for the last three years for violence and the murder of a policeman resurfaced in Kolkata on Wednesday and declared his political loyalty from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress.

06. Flipkart, Amazon Likely To Sell 2.5 Cr Smartphones

E-commerce outlets Flipkart and Amazon are likely to sell about 2.5 crore smartphones in the country during the festive sales, which will account for over 60 per cent of total expected sales for October-December, a PTI report stated on Wednesday. Overall, 12.8 crore smartphones are estimated to be sold in India in 2020, market research firm Techarc said. The firm estimated that around 4.1 crore smartphones will be sold in the last quarter of 2020.

07. Union minister Puri launches ”e-Dharti Geo portal”

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday launched the ”e-Dharti Geo Portal” that will integrate legacy drawings such as maps and lease plans in the management information system and make it geographic information system (GIS)-enabled, a statement said.

08. Air quality Remains In Poor Category In Delhi

Delhi”s pollution level worsened on Wednesday with the air quality index falling to 268 from 223 on the previous day but remained in the “poor” category, a government agency said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi”s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 268 on Wednesday morning.

09. Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In NSCN (IM) Attack

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed after a patrolling party was attacked by NSCN (IM) militants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Wednesday, Army sources said to PTI.

10. Sanjay Dutt Confirms Recovery From Cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out victorious from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their support.The 61-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter on the occasion of his children’s birthday.

11. Over 30 Lakh Central Govt Employees To Get Bonus

Ahead of Dusshera and Durga Puja, over 30 lakh central government employees will be receiving a bonus for 2019-20, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday to various news outlets after a cabinet meeting. “Union Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be rupees 3,737 crores,” Prakash Javadekar said.

12. LPG Bottling Plant to be Set up in Golaghat

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performed Bhumi Puja to mark the inauguration of setting up of LPG bottling and storage facilities at Dabidubi in Golaghat district on Wednesday. With bottling capacity of 12,500 LPG cylinders per day and storage capacity of 24,000 MT, the facility is expected to go a long way in catering to LPG demands of the region, while also decongesting refinery post expansion.

13. SI Exam Scam: Kumar Sanjit Krishna Sent to 6-days Judicial Custody

Mastermind of SI recruitment Exam scam Kumar Sanjit Krishna has been sent to 6 days judicial custody on Wednesday by Chief Judicial Magistrate court. He will be produced in court again on October 27.

14. Mike Pompeo, US defence secretary to visit India next week for ‘2+2 dialogue’

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper will visit India on Oct 26-27 for two-plus-two talks, the ministry of external affairs said.

15. Afghanistan: 15 Dead In Stampede Near Pak Consulate

Atleast 15 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede that occurred in an open ground on Tuesday where thousands of Afghan nationals gathered to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan.