News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Govt’s Key Decisions Taken In The Cabinet

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Thursday at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati.

02. World’s Largest Aircraft Hired To Kill Baghjan Fire

The world largest Civilian transport aircraft ANTONOV (AN124) landed at Kolkata on Wednesday night carrying a 59,000 Kg payload for Baghjan-5 for the snubbing operation from Calgary, Canada. The massive aircraft landed last night at Kolkata as both Guwahati and Dibrugarh airport runway cannot handle the Ukranian aircraft, which is used worldwide for its long haul cargo dropping.

03. Meghalaya: CM Launches Micro ATM Services

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday launched the ‘micro ATM’ service in rural areas of the state. He distributed the handheld devices, through which money could be withdrawn, to banking correspondent agents (BCA). “Micro ATMs will take banking services to the doorsteps of people in rural areas. The implementation of various development and welfare schemes get delayed due to the absence of basic banking infrastructure, because of which people have to travel long distances to avail the services,” Sangma said while distributing the micro ATMs.

04. Onion Prices Likely To See Significant Spike This Diwali

The onion price is likely to see a significant spike this Diwali. Along with the price hike, the quality is also likely to deteriorate. According to reports, the onions which priced at Rs. 20 is expected to reach Rs. 100 per kg. The supply of onions has been affected due to which the prices have seen a sharp rise. Moreover, the onion crops were destroyed due to incessant rains and therefore, there has been a delay in arrival of the onions in the market.

05. Assam CM Praises Himanta’s “Good Governance”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday during the inauguration of the new Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati lauded finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s efforts towards the development of the state and said it is an example of “good governance”. Expressing his gratitude to Sarma, the chief minister said,“The responsibilities that were given to Himanta Biswa Sarma have been successfully completed. I am grateful.”

06. Ganeshguri Flyover Inaugurated | HBS Speech Highlights

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly built Ganeshguru flyover in Guwahati on Maha Shashti today. The 476-meter flyover was built under the State-Own Priority Scheme-General with a financial outlay of Rs 58.76 crore. During the inaugural programme both the chief minister and finance minister addressed the public and commented on various development plans the state intends to carry out.

07. Amid COVID-19 Scare, Durga Puja Celebrations Begins

The much-revered religious and cultural festival Durga Puja has begun on Thursday with Maha Sashthi puja at temples across the country following coronavirus health protocols and guidelines. The puja has formally commenced at 9 am 12 minutes and 52 seconds this morning. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 scare, puja committees across Guwahati have kept the celebrations low key.

08. ‘INS Kavaratti’ Commissioned Into Navy

The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine (ASW) stealth corvettes ‘INS Kavaratti’ into its arsenal at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. INS Kavaratti has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard and is combat-ready. It has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of “detecting and prosecuting” submarines. The ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

09. Navy’s First Batch Of Women Pilots Ready To Take-Off

Indian Navy’s first batch of three women pilots – Lieutenant Divya Sharma, Lt Shubhangi Swaroop and Lt Shivangi are now ready to take on Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions aboard Dornier aircrafts. The three women were part of the Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) Course and graduated as ‘Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots earlier this year. They were also presented awards during the graduation ceremony.

10. Relaxation In Visa, Travel Restrictions: Centre

In view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has now decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India. According to an official communication of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, “It has been decided to permit all OCI and PIO card holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa to enter by air or water routes through authorized airports and seaport immigration check posts”.

11. Army Conducts Trials Of NAG Missiles

The Indian Army successfully conducted trials of third-generation anti-tank guided missile NAG at Pokhran firing ranges. The trials were carried out between July 7 and 18, a PTI report stated. NAG missile has been developed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions with day and night capabilities and with a minimum range of 500 metres and a maximum range of four kilometres, an official statement from the Defence Ministry said.

12. Maharashtra Blocks CBI From Probing Cases

The Uddhav Thackeray led coalition Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew the “general consent” to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into any case in the state. In case the CBI wants to probe any case, the agency would now have to approach the state government for consent. The decision was taken by the state home department and an order was issued for the same that came into effect from today onwards.

13. Mother Kills Son In Suspected Human Sacrifice

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a woman while claiming she felt like a goddess allegedly axed her son to death in a suspected case of human sacrifice at a village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, the incident took place at around 4:30 am when the woman, identified as one Suniabai Lodhi, attacked her 24-year old son with an axe, killing him instantly.

14. Assam Detects 508 New COVID-19 Cases

Assam recorded 508 active coronavirus cases out of 34375 tests conducted on Thursday while 1584 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 87.36 percent. 12.16 % of the total population of the state is infected with the virus. Out of the 508 cases, 101 cases were registered from Kamrup Metro.

15. 7 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

Assam recorded seven more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday taking the death tally of the state to 896. Out of the seven deaths, two were reported from Golaghat while one each from Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, Jorhat and Sonitpur. Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.