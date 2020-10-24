News Breakfast @6

01. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Beats Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday by 12 runs. It is the team’s fourth win in a row.

02. Article 370 Won’t be Restored: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP on Saturday accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of “disrespecting” the Indian flag and asserted that the revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored. Her comments that she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored is “downright denunciation” of the national flag’s sanctity, said senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

03. Afghanistan: 18 Killed, 57 Injured In Suicide Bombing

A suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed at least 18 people and wounded 57 more on Saturday, officials said. ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing, the group said in a statement on Telegram.

04. Miya-Museum Can’t be Set up at Kalashetra: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday denied the request of Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed of setting up a Miya Museum at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra.

05. COVID-19 Vaccine Should be Free for All: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that every citizen in the country should get the COVID-19 vaccine for free. “It’s everyone’s right. We will see when the vaccine comes, what it’s like and how much it costs,” said Kejriwal.

06. CBSE-ICSE Board Exams Likely to Postpone Till May 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination is likely to postpone the upcoming board examinations, according to reports. The two national boards have reportedly mulled postponing the examination by 45 – 60 days.

07. Income Tax Dept Extends Deadline Till Dec 31

The Income Tax department on Saturday has extended the deadline for individual assesses to file their returns for the financial year 2019-2020 (the assessment year 2020-21) by a month. The deadline has been extended in relief to taxpayers on account of COVID-19. The taxpayers now have the time till December 31 to file their return of income earned between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, instead of November 30.

08. Pak Spy Arrested In Rajasthan’s Barmer

A spy allegedly working for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested in Barmer, Rajasthan Police Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said on Saturday. According to the official, the man, identified as Roshandin, has been taken for questioning to Jaipur.

09. Gujarat: PM Modi Launches 3 Developmental Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated three projects in Gujarat – one each on farmers’ welfare, healthcare, and tourism development.

10. Centre Issues Guidelines On Loan Relief

In a bid to help borrowers during the outbreak of coronavirus, the government on Friday informed of implementing a loan relief scheme by November 5 and would reimburse the interest that was applicable to eligible loan repayments due between March and August.

11. US Prez Candidate Joe Biden Promises Free COVID Vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, a PTI report said. “Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone, whether or not you’re insured,” the former vice president said.

12. Plasma Therapy Showed Little Benefit In India: Study

Convalescent plasma therapy has shown a limited effect in reducing the progression to severe disease or death in a trial conducted in India, scientists say according to a PTI report. The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involved 464 adults with moderate COVID-19 who were admitted to hospitals in India between April and July.

13. Ayodhya Ramlila: Organisers claim over 10 crore viewers

Organisers of the Ayodhya Ramlila being shown on different media platforms claimed that the number of their viewers has crossed the 10-crore mark. The nine-day Ramlila is being telecast from the Laxman Qila, a temple situated on the banks of the Saryu river

14. Palghar Lynching Case: 38 Held, Remanded In Judicial Custody

Thirty-eight people were arrested by Maharashtra police on Saturday in connection with April’s Palghar lynching case in which two sadhus and their driver were killed by a mob, a case that had hit national headlines and led to a political slugfest. They were sent to judicial custody by a Dahanu court till November 4, officials said.

15. India Will Uphold Interests Of Developing World: S Jaishankar

Reformed multilateralism has become an imperative and India will uphold the interests of the developing world to strengthen the global consensus on the key contemporary challenges, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday.