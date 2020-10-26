News Breakfast @6

01. Rajasthan Royals Beats Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals have defeated Mumbai Indians in the IPL Match held on Sunday by eight wickets.

02. Assam: 4 More Succumb To COVID-19

Assam registered four more coronavirus related deaths on Sunday taking the death tally of the state to 906. Out of the four deaths, one each were reported from Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Jorhat and Biswanath.

03. “Deeply Value Our Partnership”: Joe Biden On India

Former vice president and Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden said he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America’s partnership with India.

04. Amid COVID Scare, Mizoram To Shut Reopened Schools

The Mizoram government has once again decided to shut all schools from Monday that were reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 in the wake of escalating numbers of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases alongside students who have tested positive for the infection.

05. Guwahati: 4 Held With Counterfeit Currency

Four persons, who circulated counterfeit currencies were arrested by the crime branch of Guwahati police in Panjabari on Saturday. The crime branch team seized currencies worth ten lakhs along with a fake currency printing machine, a two-wheeler, and expensive smartphones.

06. Climate Strike: Guwahati Youth Demands Urgent Action

Guwahati youth have turned out for a day of climate strikes through street art, intended to stress the urgency of the climate crisis in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Guwahati arm of the Fridays For Future with 17 strikers staged a demonstration at Beltola with placards demanding effective action on issues of environmental negligence.

07. Minor Tremors Felt In Sikkim

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Sikkim’s Gangtok on Sunday afternoon, the national centre for seismology informed. A five kilometre deep earthquake hit the south-southeast of the capital city at 12.06 pm.

08. Chhattisgarh: 32 Naxals Surrender

As many as 32 Naxals, four of them collectively carrying Rs 4 lakh reward on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Sunday, police said to PTI.

09. London: Durga Puja Celebrated Virtually

The annual Durga Puja festivities in London, which began last week, underscored the virtual reality element to meet the coronavirus pandemic lockdown guidelines against large gatherings this year.

10. Kapil Dev Discharged From Hospital

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who was admitted to a hospital following a heart attack, was on Sunday discharged after undergoing angioplasty. The 61-year old was taken to Delhi’s Fortis Escorts Heart Institute On Thursday after he complained of chest pain.

11. Mumbai Fire Doused After 56 Hours

A massive fire which broke out at a Central Mall in Mumbai was doused early Sunday morning after nearly 56 hours. The fire broke out on the second floor of the mall at around 8:50pm on Thursday.

12. Former CM Tarun Gogoi Discharged From Hospital

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19, was on Sunday discharged after nearly 2 months.

13. UP: 5-Year Old Allegedly Raped By 13-Year Old Minor Boy

In yet another shocker from Uttar Pradesh, a five-year old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year old boy in Khaga area of the district. “An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused,” Khaga Station House Officer RK Singh said.

14. RBI Shaktikanta Das Tests COVID +ve Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for COVID-19. He informed the same through his twitter handle on Sunday. Das said he is asymptomatic and have alerted those who came in contact with him. He further stated that he will continue to work from isolation.

15. Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee Passes Away

Lee Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died on Sunday at the age of 78. He was hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack.