News Breakfast @6

01. Tarun Gogoi Thanks GMCH Staff After Being Discharged

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday, thanked the doctors and hospital staff for taking good care of him. The 85-year-old veteran Congress leader further said that he is looking forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision.

02. Mizoram To Impose Weeklong Lockdown From Tuesday

The Mizoram Government has imposed a weeklong lockdown at Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area from October 27 to November 3 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area. The lockdown will come into effect from 4:30 AM of Tuesday till 4:30 AM of November 3 (Tuesday). This was decided after an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health and Home Minister was held today with the consent of the Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

03. Four Shops Gutted In Nalbari

A massive fire broke out at Rampur in Mukalmuwa of Nalbari district on Monday morning destroying four shops. The fire broke out at the commercial establishments in Rampur’s Chowk Bazaar. It has been reported that a fire was triggered in one of the four shops that belonged to one Sattar Ali.

04. BRO Road In Sikkim Dedicated To Nation: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated a 19.85 Km Alternate Alignment of the National Highway 310 from km 0.00 to km 19.350 to the nation in East Sikkim, an official statement read. The road serves as an important link to bolster defence preparedness in the Nathula Sector in particular and in whole of East Sikkim in general, it said The ceremony was held through video conference from the 33 Corp Hq in Sukhna due to inclement weather.

05. Manipur: 48-Hour Inter-State Bandh Postponed

The proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh and a ban on construction works of national projects in the state by the Manipur-based All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM) which was scheduled to begin from Monday has been postponed for 10 days, according to a press release. “This decision was taken today by ATSUM and its federating units and the state government in its second round of talks with a written assurance that the state government is ready for considering the demand for timely conduct of the ADC (Autonomous District Councils) elections without further extension,” said information and publicity secretary of ATSUM, Khaiminlen Doungelm, in the release on Sunday.

06. Actor Payal Ghosh Joins Republican Party Of India (A)

Actor Payal Ghosh has joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday. Payal Ghosh joined the party in the presence of party chief Ramdas Athawale. According to news agency ANI, Payal Ghosh has been named as the vice president of women’s wing of RPI (A). Welcoming the actor into the party, Ramdas Athawale said, “I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her.”

07. 3 Lakh Street Vendors To Get SVANidhi Loan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday would virtually distribute loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) and virtually interact with the beneficiaries, an official statement read. Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, street vendors would avail a working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at subsidised rates.

08. COVID India: 480 Deaths In 24 Hours, Lowest Since July

India registered 480 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours making it the lowest recorded number over the last three months, the health ministry data showed. The lowest number before today was recorded on July 10 with 475 fatalities. According to an NDTV report data showed that India was recording an average of 900-1,000 Covid-related deaths in August. The number escalated to an average of 1,100 in September; however, October registered a steady decline in cases and deaths.

09. Indian Citizens To Get Free COVID Vaccine: Centre

Amid the demand by opposition parties for free coronavirus vaccination for all Indian citizens and not just for the poll-bound Bihar that was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the electoral campaign, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday announced that everyone across the nation will be beneficiary of a free vaccine. According to a PTI report, the BJP announcement of free COVID vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin day after tomorrow, sparked a controversy with the opposition parties alleging that the NDA government was using the pandemic for political reasons.

10. Delhi: CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Near Pakistan Embassy

A CRPF jawan shot himself outside the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi on Monday with his service weapon. He has been immediately rushed to the hospital. Preliminary inputs indicate that the CRPF jawan identified as CT D Ram Babu shot himself with his service weapon near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

11. Blue Moon To Occur On Oct 31, 2nd In 30 Days

This October will witness the rare occurrence of a second full moon called the ‘Blue Moon’ which abruptly suits the phrase ‘Once in a Blue Moon’. The Blue Moon will occur on Saturday (October 31). The usual monthly lunar phenomenon is that every month has one full moon and a new moon. However, there are unusual occasions when the same month gets two full moons.

12. Phase 7 Of Vande Bharat Mission To Begin From Oct 29

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday has said that the Phase-7 of Vande Bharat Mission will begin from October 29. In a tweet today, Mr. Puri said, there will be more destinations, flights, and bubble arrangements. He said, international travel of more than 2.7 million people facilitated till now. The Minister said, yesterday 4 thousand 3 hundred 22 people came to India from abroad.

13. Assam COVID-19: Death Toll Climbs To 908

Assam’s COVID-19 death toll climbed 908 after two more people succumbed to the disease on Monday. This was informed by state Health & Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his Twitter handle. The deceased have been identified as Romoni Sharma (54) and Mrinal Kanti Sinha (57) of Kamrup Metro.

14. Assam: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Dips To 1.51%

Assam’s COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 1.51% on Monday with 215 new cases detected out of 14225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, Kamrup (Metro) reported 46 cases of the virus. With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 204386 while the numbers of active cases are 14891.

15. Manipur: Landslide Cuts Off Imphal-Dimapur NH-2

A landslide that occurred on October 23 in Senapati district has cut off connectivity via the National Highway-2 especially its Imphal-Dimapur route, said an official on Sunday to ANI. Jayson, project manager, BIPL said to ANI that the administration was trying its best to resume the connectivity but it may take longer if the weather remains unfavourable.