News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: CSK Beats KKR By 6 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings beats Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets on Thursday’s IPL Match.

02. SC Rejects Hearing On Scrapping Of Governor’s Rule In BTC

The Supreme Court on Thursday has rejected an appeal for a hearing on scrapping of governor’s rule in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and hold council elections. The petition, which was filed by mediators of the bodo peace accord Prithiviraj Narayan Dev Mech and Thulunga Basumatary, had previously appealed for the same in the high court but was rejected as well.

03. Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra Programme Bags Indian Police Award 2020

Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra programme, a novel Child Friendly Policing initiative which was launched last year in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH NGO, has won the Governance Now-India Police Awards 2020 for capacity building. The programme in collaboration with Assam Police was launched by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2019 with an objective to enhance the capacities of the police station level police officers to respond to child related cases more effectively and efficiently.

04. JEE Exam Scam: 5 Accused Sent To 5-Days Judicial Custody

The five accused of using proxy to appear in the JEE exam have been sent to 5-days judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. The police sought 7-days judicial custody for further investigation but the court gave 5-days custody to the five accused. The CJM court also rejected the bail plea appealed by the five accused.

05. GP Singh Reviews Law & Order Situation At Assam-Mizoram Border

ADGP (Law & Order), GP Singh took stock of the situation in the Assam-Mizoram border row in Silchar. Accompanied by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey, and other officials, Singh reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of a bomb blast in a Bengali medium school located at Khulicherra area close to the border of Assam-Mizoram on October 22.

06. Unpaid Since 89 Days, Asked To Vacate Hostel: Alleges AMCH Doctor

Passed-out post-graduate doctors who have been engaged in duty at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh have not received their salary for nearly three months, alleged Dr. Pratyush Mahanta on Twitter. Taking it to social media on Wednesday, Mahanta said the doctors have not been paid for “89 days” and a notice has been issued to them from the principal-cum-superintendent for vacating their hostels.

07. Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Chirang

Acting on a tip off, police on Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition at the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district. As per sources, one AK 56 rifle, one carbine rifle and seven factory-made pistols were dug out of forests near three villages in the district namely Amlaiguri, Runikhata, and Ranipur.

08. Assam: Allegations Surface About Misuse Of CAMPA Funds

In a shocking development, suspect of a multi-level scam on a massive scale in the Assam forest department, where probabilities of crores of rupees could have been siphoned off from the fund created by the Supreme Court of India for compensatory afforestation, sources said. The fund is meant for undertaking extensive afforestation to compensate for the loss of forest land due to developmental activities such as roads, railways, mining, oil-wells etc.

09. ISRO To Launch 9 Commercial Satellites On Nov 7

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an Indian earth observation satellite and nine commercial satellites in the afternoon of November 7. This will be the first launch of 2020 from India’s only spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, reported Hindustan Times. According to a space agency, “India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission will launch EOS-01 as a primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 hours IST on November 07, 2020, subject to weather conditions.”

10. Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel Dies At 92

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 years. Keshubhai Patel, a veteran BJP leader, was the chief minister of Gujarat for two terms. Keshubhai Patel complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

11. MEA Condemns Personal Attacks On French Prez

India on Wednesday came out in support of French President Emmanuel Macron for being subjected to personal attacks from countries like Pakistan and Turkey for speaking in favour of freedom of expression and condemning the beheading of a school teacher in Paris who had shown some cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to students, the MEA said.

12. Army Launches Secure Application For Internet

In the quest for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Indian Army has developed a simple and secure messaging application named the “Secure Application for Internet (SAI)”, an official statement said. SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service.

13. BJP Leader Arrested For Celebratory Firing, Performer Injured

In an unfortunate incident, a Bhojpuri singer and actor was left injured during celebratory firing by a local BJP leader at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahakarpur. Bhanu Dubey, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, was arrested on Wednesday evening.

14. Assam Detects 398 New COVID Cases

Assam recorded 398 active coronavirus cases out of 28302 tests conducted on Thursday while 1057 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 94.13 percent. 5.41 % of the total population of the state is currently infected with the virus. Out of the 398 cases, 110 cases were registered from Kamrup Metro.

15. Assam: 6 More Succumb To COVID-19

Assam registered six more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday taking the death tally of the state to 923. Out of the six deaths, two were reported from Nagaon while one each were reported from Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sivasagar and Kokrajhar.