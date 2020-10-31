News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: MI Beats DC By 9 Wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets in the IPL match on Saturday.

02. JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Still Absconding

The prime accused in the JEE exam scam Bhargab Deka who helped Neel Nakshatra Das in the entire process of using a proxy candidate is still absconding. Deka is the owner of Global Edu Light, a city-based coaching institute. According to police source, it is yet to be find out who appeared in the examination on behalf of Neel Nakshatra. Neel along with four others were arrested by police and sent to five days of judicial custody.

03. Former MLA Bhubaneshwar Barman No More

Veteran politician and freedom fighter Bhubaneshwar Barman on Saturday passed away in Guwahati. The 97-year-old was a two-time former MLA from Patacharkuchi constituency in Barpeta district (now Bajali) and was elected during 1967-72 representing Praja Socialist Party and 1978-83 representing Janata Party.

04. Typhoon Goni: Philippines Asks 2 Lakhs To Evacuate

Over 200,000 people in the Philippines were ordered to evacuate their homes on Saturday as the most powerful typhoon of the year so far approaches the country, news agency Agence France-Presse said. “Typhoon Goni is expected to graze the southeastern tip of the main island of Luzon early Sunday before making landfall in the afternoon with wind speeds of up to 205 kilometres (127 miles) per hour”, the state weather forecaster said.

05. Yogi Warns Of New Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a speech on Saturday, said that the government is working to bring a strict law in order to curb incidents of ‘love jihad’. In his speech, he referred to the order of the Allahabad high court which said religious conversion is not necessary for marriage.

06. Delhi Witnesses Coldest October In 58 Years: IMD

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed coldest October in 58 years. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October.

07. Gujarat: Assam’s Santanu Kalita Projected Spicejet’s Sea-Plane

Assam’s Santanu Kalita projected the country’s first ‘Sea Plane’ which will connect the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Santanu Kalita, the chief officer of Spicejet –Sea Plane department has initiated the project of seaplane which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Kalita is working as the Head of the Sea Plane project of Spicejet.

08. Iraq: 3 Killed, Over 50 Wounded In Gas Pipeline Explosion

In a tragic incident on Saturday, three people were killed and over 50 wounded after a gas pipeline exploded in southern Iraq. According to a statement issued by the military, nice personnel were injured in the fire and two children have been killed in the horrifying incident. The cause of the fire is not known yet, it added.

09. First James Bond Actor Sean Connery Passes Away

Scottish-born actor Sean Connery, who played the iconic character of James Bond, has died on Saturday at the age of 60. He was the first actor to have played the role. He introduced Bond and his trademark greeting in “Dr. No” (1962), which turned Connery into an international star. He would go on to play the womanizing, dinner-suited, martini-quaffing spy, created by Ian Fleming, in “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967) and “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971). In 1983, Connery starred in one more Bond movie, “Never Say Never Again.”

10. Turkey: Mother, Three Children Rescued After 18Hrs In Rubble

A Turkhish mother and three of her children were rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Saturday after almost 18 hours, following an earthquake that killed at least 27 people. The magnitude 7.0 earthquake flattened atleast 20 buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far, said Environment Minister Murat Kurum.

11. COVID-19 Claims 4 More Lives In Assam

Assam recorded four more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday taking the death tally of the state to 930. Out of the four deaths, one each were reported from Nagaon, Golaghat, Dimahasao and Bongaigaon. Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

12. Large Quantity Of Cough Syrup Bottles, Tablets Seized

Police on Saturday seized a large quantity of cough syrup bottles and intoxicant tablets from a night super bus in Guwahati’s Jalukbari. As per reports, the bus was traveling from Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati’s Lokhra to Dhupguri when police, based on a tip-off, stopped the bus and discovered a total of 1,300 cough syrup bottles and a substantial amount of intoxicant tablets.

13. Sonari: Man Killed In Elephant Attack

In an unfortunate incident on Saturday, a man died after a herd of wild elephants attacked him while he was guarding a tea plantation in Sonari’s Laloti pothar. As per sources, the herd came out of their habitat in search of food and somehow strayed into the plantation where the man was guarding. The hungry elephants then surrounded the man and trampled him to death.

14. IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across NE States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is likely to hit the northeastern states during the next two days starting from Saturday. According to the weather agency, isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning is very likely to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next two days.

15. Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Blockade Enters 4th Day

The blockade in National Highway 306 at the Assam-Mizoram border entered the fourth day on Saturday starving the later of essential supplies, although the tension has been eased with the intervention of the Center between the two states. Locals on the Assam side are not allowing trucks carrying goods to enter Mizoram. They want that state to withdraw its security forces posted at the border; the Mizoram government has simply refused to oblige, accusing officials of the Assam government of instigating the fresh blockade. Mizoram claims it is protecting its historical boundary.