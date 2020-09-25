1.Tourism Conclave 2020 Held

CM Sonowal today met various stakeholders of the tourism industry of the state under the banner of Tourism Conclave 2020.

2. Vodafone Wins Major Arbitration Case Against Govt

In a major victory for telecom giant Vodafone, The International Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague today gave a ruling in the company’s favour and against the Indian government over ₹ 20,000 crore in dues.

3. Suspected Drugs Worth 5 Crore Seized

Manja Police today cracked down upon a group dealing in the smuggling of illegal drugs, and seized huge amounts of suspected drugs.

4. “Modi Ji Is My Son” – Bilkis Dadi

Bilkis Dadi – the 82-year-old poster child of the anti-CAA protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – said today that PM Modi is like her son and she would be happy to meet him if invited.

5. Anuskha Sharma Slams Sunil Gavaskar

The remark, which had overtones of mockery in it, involved Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma too. The actress, in response to the remark, has meanwhile shot back at Gavaskar calling the comment “distasteful”. She also questioned why is she being blamed for her husband’s performance.

6. Amid Losses, Harley-Davidson To Shut Down In India

Harley-Davidson Inc has decided to shut down its manufacturing and sales operations in India in the light of poor sales record as well as a dented demand outlook impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Kamrup (M) Admin Announces Dry Day on Sept 26

The Kamrup (M) District Administration has announced ‘Dry Day’ on September 26 on the occasion of Janmotsav of Shrimanta Shankardeva.

8. EC Announces Bihar Poll Dates

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The polls will be conducted in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and 7.

9. Veteran Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam No More

Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital at around 1.04 PM in Chennai on Friday. He was 74.

10. AIIMS Director Reviews Health Condition of Tarun Gogoi

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria reviewed the health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi through a video conference on Friday. The health condition of Gogoi has explained to Guleria by the medical team of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

11. Kaziranga: 7 Rhino Horn Smugglers Arrested

In an operation launched by the forest department, seven rhino horn smugglers arrested from Kaziranga. 4 smugglers have been arrested from Kaziranga while three have been arrested by the Bokakhat forest department.

12. Goalpara ADC Commits Suicide

Goalpara Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jayanta Das committed suicide at his government quarter. Chaos erupted following the death of the ADC in the district.

13. BTAD Renamed As BTR: Himanta

The Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) has been renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The new name has been approved by Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

14. Assam: New Quarantine Rules for Air Passengers

The Assam Government has changed the home quarantine rules for air passengers arriving in Guwahati. The norms of 10 days home quarantine of air passengers have now been changed as the passengers have to go for both antigen and RT-PCR tests, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

15. Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ Stage Protest Nationwide

Over two dozen farmers’ organizations from all across the country called for Bharat Bandh, supported by 18 political parties including the Congress, and take to the streets on Friday protesting the farm bills passed by the Parliament. Punjab and Haryana will be the epicentre of the protests, though the demand for legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) has garnered supports from all farmers organizations, including those affiliated to the RSS. Normal life is likely to be disrupted as rail, road movement will be hit.