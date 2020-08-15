Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian captains in the limited-overs format, announced his retirement on Saturday.

2. In A First After Boundary Row, Nepal PM Calls Modi

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli today called PM Modi to extend his greetings on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Interestingly, it was the first telephonic conversation between the two country heads after the bilateral ties got strained over the Kalapani and Lipulekh boundary issue.

3. COVID-19: Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan On Ventilator Support

The health of former opener for the Indian cricket team Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure.

4. MP To Develop Ramayan Circuit – CM

The MP government will soon develop Ram Van Gaman Path and Ramayan Circuit in the state to promote tourism. This was reportedly informed today by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Independence Day celebrations observed at the state-level.

5. After Dhoni, Suresh Raina Too Retires From Cricket

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, Suresh Raina also announced about his retirement from international cricket.

6. Japan Marks 75 Years of Its Surrender in WWII

Japan marked the completion of 75 years since its surrender in World War II today. At a ceremony organised to commemorate the occasion, Emperor of Japan Naruhito reportedly expressed deep regret over his country’s role and actions during the WWII. Japan was one of the most ruthless aggressors during the war.

7. J&K Will Soon Have CM And Ministers – PM

The Union government is committed to Jammu and Kashmir having its own Chief Minister. This was suggested by PM Narendra Modi himself today during his address on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. He informed that elections would soon be held in the valley once the delimitation process was over.

8. UAE Betrays The Arab World – Iran President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani today slammed the UAE for striking a peace deal with Israel that normalised relations between the two countries, a Reuters report said.

9. Dibrugarh: 6 Arrested For Demanding Money From Hospital

Dibrugarh Police have arrested 6 youth in connection to an extortion case that took place on August 12. As per sources, a group of around 25 people had demanded a sum of Rupees 10 lakhs from a private hospital named Dr. Damani’s Nursing Home after accusing the hospital of many irregularities.

10. Baksa: Locals Smash Car After It Hits Girl

In an unfortunate incident, a high-speed i-10 car ran into a girl at Bangalipara in Baksa. As per sources, following the accident, the angry locals caused severe damages to the car.

11. 5 Cr Women Got Sanitary Napkins At Re 1, Says PM Modi

The prime minister stated the government has been concerned about the health of the nation’s poor daughters and sisters. “Through 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1”.

12. PM Announces Project for Conservation of Dolphins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a conservation project of Gangetic Dolphins ten years after it was declared national aquatic animals.

13. Assam Net Bowlers Selected For IPL 2020

Four Assam net bowlers have been selected to travel United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2020. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have chosen Jitumoni Kalita (Lakhimpur), Rahul Singh (Silchar), and Mrinmoy Dutta (Nagaon) while Hyderabad Sunrisers has selected Mukhtar Hussain (Dibrugarh).

14. 3 COVID Vaccines Are at Trials in India: PM Modi at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that three coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of testing in India and the government has a plan to ensure that a vaccine, when approved, reaches every Indian.

15. NCC expansion in 173 coastal and border districts: PM Modi

Addressing Indians on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, prime minister Narendra Modi ensured that across 173 borders and coastal districts around one lakh new National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will get special training.