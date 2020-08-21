1. “NEET-JEE Will Not Be Postponed” – Government

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate went past 74% today with more than 62,000 patients having recovered in a single day.

2. Assam: Teachers’ Body Opposes Decision To Reopen Schools From Sept

The All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees Association has written a letter to the Chairman of SEBA highlighting the dangers associated with the decision.

3. Leopard Mauls Kid To Death In Maligaon

A six-year-old kid lost his life after being attacked by a leopard at Adingiri in Maligaon today.

4. Jorhat Becomes The Cleanest City In Northeast – Survey

Jorhat has won the Swachh Survekshan 2020 award for the cleanest city in the NE region in the 50,000-1 lakh population category.

5. Assamese Ad Film Makes It Big, Wins Prestigious Award

Noted director Samujjal Kashyap has once again brought laurels to his homeland Assam by directing an Assamese ad film that won gold at the afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2020.

6. Maharashtra: Over 300 Policemen Tested Covid +Ve, Five Dead

A total of 303 personnel of the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for Covid-19, while five succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said an official on Friday.

7. COVID-19 India: Recovery Rate Nears 75%

8. MP Subramanian Swamy Wants Postponement Of NEET-JEE, Writes To PM

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today reportedly wrote to PM Modi requesting to postpone the competitive exams like the NEET and JEE.

9. SC Dismisses Plea Against Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking an inquiry against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi for allegedly abusing his authority as the SC judge.

10. Whatsapp Faces Global Outage, Services Now Restored

Facebook-owned messaging app Whatsapp went down for several users across the globe late Thursday night. A number of users reported connection loss and also not being able to send or receive messages in various parts of the world due to the outage.

11. Baghjan: Expert Team Returns Back

The well-killing operation at Baghjan has become uncertain as expert teams from ONGC Nazira, Sivasagar and Baroda have returned from Tinsukia before the completion of the work.

12. Actor Dilip Kumar’s Brother Dies of COVID-19

Aslam Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, died early on Friday morning. Khan who was a patient of diabetes, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

13. Gargled Water Could Use for COVID-19 Test: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that nasal swabs and throat swabs which are most widely accepted as the preferred method for obtaining respiratory samples to detect the presence of SARS CoV2 has certain disadvantages and could be overcome by gargling.

14. Pakistan Warns India of Nuclear Attack, Target Range Includes Assam

Pakistan has warned of a nuclear attack against India and that its range includes even Assam. It said that nuclear weapons would save Muslim lives and only target some specific regions in India.

15. Barpeta: Journalist Dies in Road Accident

A journalist died in a road accident in the wee hours of Friday morning. The journalist identified as Arnab Deka of Sarthebari was admitted to GNRC hospital in Guwahati after he met with the accident on August 16.