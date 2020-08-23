1. A Day After Admitting, Pakistan Denies Sheltering Dawood

A day after admitting that fugitive and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was living in Karachi, Pakistan reportedly issued a statement on Sunday brushing aside media reports that claimed that the country has admitted to the presence of the criminal in its territory.

2. COVID-19 Assam: 8 More Succumb To The Virus

8 people lost their lives to the deadly contagion today. With these deaths, the total death toll climbed to 242.

3. “Women Should Be Given Equal Opportunities” -Vice President

A Hindustan Times report quoted Naidu as saying, “With women constituting about 50 per cent of India’s population, we cannot make progress unless they are given equal opportunities in all spheres, including the political arena.”

4. Mahatma Gandhi’s Iconic Glasses Sold At Rs 2.5 Crores

A pair of gold-rimmed circular glasses once worn by Mahatma Gandhi himself has been sold for 260,000 pounds (over Rs 2.5 crores) in the UK on Friday.

5. Sonia Gandhi May Resign As The Congress President

In a latest development, INC President Sonia Gandhi has reportedly said that she desires to step down from her office.

6. AAP Leader Terms Chetan Chauhan’s Death As ‘Murder’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday has condemned the death of former cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan, terming it as murder due to ‘carelessness’ on the part of hospital administration.

7. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tests COVID+

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Madhya Pradesh: 5 Family Members Found Hanging

A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four year old were found hanging in their home in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

9. “Absence From Schools Will Harm Kids More Than COVID-19” – England

Chief Medical Officer of England Prof Chris Whitty said that the possibility of children dying from the contagion is very small, while missing classes can have a long-term damage.

10. World’s ‘Oldest Man’ Dies

Fredie Blom, the deceased, is believed to have born in Eastern Cape province in May 1904. His age-related claims, based on his identity documents, though were never verified by Guinness World Records.

11. Shillong Times To Stop Printing For ‘Violating COVID-19 Protocols’

The second oldest English daily of Northeast India The Shillong Times will be temporarily shut down for allegedly violating Covid-19 health protocols, the newspaper informed through their official Twitter handle.

12. Explosives Recovered From Suspected ISIS Militant’s Home

Multiple explosive devices and two suicide vest have been recovered from the home of the suspected ISIS militant Abu Yusuf in Uttar Pradesh, two days after he was arrested in Delhi, various news outlets reported today.

13. States, UTs Can Use NRA Test Score: Jitendra Singh

The marks obtained in the test conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) can also be used by recruiting agencies of other states and union territories, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

14. Ayodhya: Mosque Construction Process Begins

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) officially took possession of the five-acre land allotted to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village for construction of a mosque.

15. Tinsukia Top Cops Test COVID-19+

The Superintendent of Police Siladitya Chetia and the Additional Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti have tested positive for COVID-19.