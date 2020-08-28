1. COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

Total positive COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 1 lakh mark today with 2560 fresh cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

2. Senior AGP Leader Akon Malla Baruah Passes Away

Senior AGP leader Akon Malla Baruah passed away today at 8:30 pm at his residence in Nalbari. He was 75 years old, and was unwell for many days.

3. Senior Actress Chetana Das Tests COVID+

Senior and popular Assamese actress Chetana Das has tested COVID-19 positive.

4. Kanyakumari MP Dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar reportedly died of COVID-19 today.

5. US: Hurricane Laura Strikes Louisiana

Louisiana was struck by Hurricane Laura early Thursday leaving widespread destruction in the state.

6. Eight Injured In Acid Attack

A petty dispute at a dairy farm in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has led to an acid attack leaving eight persons injured.

7. Kid Beats Life-Threatening Post COVID Condition

A seven-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare hyperinflammatory syndrome as a post-COVID-19 complication survived and recovered from the life-threatening condition in Pune.

8. New Rules Announced For Domestic Flights

As per a PTI report, the government has lifted restrictions on in-flight meal service. It has permitted the airlines to offer pre-packed meals, snacks and beverages. This is even applicable to international flights.

9. Assam: Govt Employees To Attend Office On Saturdays

In a step towards further relaxing the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials and staff of State and Central government departments including PSUs and Autonomous bodies will now be allowed to attend their official duties on all working Saturdays across the state from 5AM to 9 PM henceforth.

10. Assam May Soon Face Another Lockdown

The state of Assam may face another lockdown, as the COVID-19 scenario continues to be quite grim. This was informed by Assam’s Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna today.

11. Assam Govt Appoints 5319 LP, UP Teachers

The Assam government on Friday appointed 5,319 lower and upper primary teachers under the Department of Elementary Education who cleared Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) examination.

12. Japan PM Shinzo Abe Resigns

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister has resigned from his position on Friday citing poor health.

13. Resolution To Bring Arunachal Under 6th Schedule Passed

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to bring the state under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution besides amending Article 371 (H) to safeguard the tribes of the state.

14. States Can’t Cancel Exams, Can Postpone: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the final year examinations of the colleges must be held this year but states can ask for the dates to be deferred beyond September 30.

15. Donald Trump Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination

US President Donald Trump accepted his party’s re-nomination on a massive White House South Lawn stage on Thursday night.